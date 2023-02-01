Google Meet on Android may soon allow you to listen to YouTube music in a group call

Join a Meet Open the More Actions menu at the bottom Click Activities Select YouTube Bam! Now all that's left is to select a video

But how does this work exactly? Well, it’s rather straightforward. Let’s use YouTube as an example:After that, all participants will be viewing the same content, at the same time, while still being on the call. It looks like a picture-in-picture (PIP) mode and users can choose if they’d like the call or the activity to take center stage.A warning will prompt you if anyone is falling behind due to a bad connection so don’t worry about checking on everyone. And by the way, these steps are the same for all other supported features like Uno, Kahoot or Spotify, but the designated apps will be required.These group activities are made possible thanks to Live Sharing. This is a feature of Meet that any Android developer can take advantage of. Most apps can use this to — at the very least — sync and show up in PIP. But interactivity is also an option, so it will certainly be exciting to see what other activities become available in the future.For everyone else that’s not on Android though, your options are more limited. But hey — putting a video on and sharing the tab in Meet is always an option, albeit if a bit laggy sometimes. Let’s hope that this fun feature becomes available on more devices soon