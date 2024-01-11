YouTube makes first-aid information easier to find with new shelves.



These shelves cover key health topics like CPR, choking, Heimlich, bleeding, heart attack, stroke, seizure, and opioid overdose.

We are thrilled to expand our YouTube educational series to include step-by-step basic first aid and emergency care videos in multiple languages

We are very pleased to collaborate with YouTube Health to bring videos with techniques approved by the Mexican Red Cross and help people with first aid information just when they need medical support the most. We want to help save lives and prevent bad first aid techniques that can be performed without the right medical knowledge

YouTube Health teamed up with Mass General Brigham and the Mexican Red Cross for content on the shelves. Their videos, alongside others from leading health organizations, cover CPR, stopping bleeding, and aiding someone overdosing.The new first-aid information health shelves are launching in English and Spanish in the US. However, the company promises the new feature rollout to more countries and in more languages soon.Merranda Logan, MD, MPH, Associate Chief Academic Officer at Mass General Brigham, said: “.”,” added Ana Robles Quijano, National Fundraising Coordinator from the Mexican Red Cross.Since its 2020 launch, YouTube Health has aimed to make high-quality health content easily accessible worldwide. It introduces new features like health labels to identify licensed medical professionals and crisis resource panels for viewers in times of distress.