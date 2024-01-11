Check out the the latest Poly headsets!
YouTube makes first-aid information easier to find with new shelves

Apps
YouTube makes first-aid information easier to find with new shelves.
YouTube is one of the apps we spend most of our time with, so every new update and feature it has to offer is a welcomed addition. Just recently, YouTube launched a new tool for creators, and now it is rolling out a new one for its users in need.

YouTube simplifies the way we discover step-by-step first aid and emergency care videos. Authoritative health organizations are behind these new videos, now prominently placed at the top of search results. With the new first-aid information shelves, you can quickly access credible and actionable information without complex instructions. 

These shelves cover key health topics like CPR, choking, Heimlich, bleeding, heart attack, stroke, seizure, and opioid overdose.

 
Image Credit–YouTube - YouTube makes first-aid information easier to find with new shelves
Image Credit–YouTube


YouTube Health teamed up with Mass General Brigham and the Mexican Red Cross for content on the shelves. Their videos, alongside others from leading health organizations, cover CPR, stopping bleeding, and aiding someone overdosing.

The new first-aid information health shelves are launching in English and Spanish in the US. However, the company promises the new feature rollout to more countries and in more languages soon.

Merranda Logan, MD, MPH, Associate Chief Academic Officer at Mass General Brigham, said: “We are thrilled to expand our YouTube educational series to include step-by-step basic first aid and emergency care videos in multiple languages.”

We are very pleased to collaborate with YouTube Health to bring videos with techniques approved by the Mexican Red Cross and help people with first aid information just when they need medical support the most. We want to help save lives and prevent bad first aid techniques that can be performed without the right medical knowledge,” added Ana Robles Quijano, National Fundraising Coordinator from the Mexican Red Cross.

Since its 2020 launch, YouTube Health has aimed to make high-quality health content easily accessible worldwide. It introduces new features like health labels to identify licensed medical professionals and crisis resource panels for viewers in times of distress.
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless