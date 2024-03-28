YouTube testing a feature to help you skip ahead to the most interesting parts of a video

Save on your new Galaxy S24 Series phone!

Imagine you're enjoying your favorite podcast on YouTube but then the conversation gets into 'annoying land'. You want to skip it and move on to where the topic is different and exciting once again. Now, Android Headlines reports that YouTube is working on making skipping ahead easier with a new Jump Ahead feature.

YouTube working on a Jump Ahead feature to make skipping forward easier


The feature is currently available to a small subset of users and is in the testing period. It's an experimental feature, and that means it is accessible only to people with YouTube Premium subscriptions.

If you want to try similar new features out, you can visit YouTube's experiment page. Alternatively, through the YouTube app you can tap on your profile picture > Settings > Try Experimental features.

This experimental feature, just like other ones of that kind, will be available for a short period of time.

But what does the feature offer? Well, when you double tap to skip ahead in a video, YouTube will be offering you to choose from certain sections of the video. The sections will be determined based on user data. So basically if a lot of users are gravitating to a section in the video, it will be one of the recommended spots to jump to.

The experimental feature is available on a limited selection of videos. However, as with any experimental feature, it is not clear whether it will become an official feature or when. When we know more, we'll let you know, so stay tuned!

