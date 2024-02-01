YouTube and Facebook still hold ground, but TikTok's explosive growth shakes up US social media
Ever wondered how many people use social media or which is the most popular social media platform in the US? Well, keep reading, and you will find out.
The Pew Research Center, as reported by Engadget, dropped fresh insights on US adult social media habits. YouTube and Facebook are still the big players, holding onto their dominance from the 2021 survey. But TikTok is also making waves. Even after some in Congress shouted for a ban, TikTok's user base is booming, with over a third of adults admitting they're on the app.
YouTube and Facebook stand out as the go-to platforms across all age groups. However, significant age-based gaps persist, particularly for Instagram, Snapchat, and TikTok – favorites among adults under 30. For instance, 78% of 18- to 29-year-olds are active on Instagram, compared to just 15% of those 65 and older.
Reddit and X (formerly Twitter) share the next tier at 22 percent. Elon Musk's company rebranded from Twitter to X and welcomed a new CEO during the survey period. As a result, reported X users dipped slightly from 23 percent in 2021. On the flip side, Reddit saw a four-point rise from 18 percent two years prior despite facing API disputes during the survey period.
Social media has been a hot topic lately, with controversies swirling around misinformation, data privacy, and child safety. In a recent Senate hearing, big shots like Mark Zuckerberg from Meta (Facebook, Instagram), Linda Yaccarino from X/Twitter, Evan Spiegel from Snapchat, Shou Zi Chew from TikTok, and Jason Citron from Discord had their say on the matter. You can find out more here.
Between May 19 and September 5, 2023, the survey reached out to 5,733 US adults. YouTube emerged as the top contender, with 83 percent of respondents using it at some point. Meanwhile, Facebook wasn't far behind, with 68 percent of users reporting their activity on the platform.
Image Credit–Pew Research Center
Speaking of Instagram, the social media takes the third spot overall, with 47 percent of respondents admitting to using it. Following closely are Pinterest (35 percent), TikTok (33 percent), LinkedIn (30 percent), WhatsApp (29 percent), and Snapchat (27 percent). Notably, TikTok's growth steals the show, skyrocketing by 12 points from 21 percent just two years ago, making it the fastest-growing social platform.
