YouTube appears to be once again testing layout with comments on the side

The new @YouTube UI just arrived, and words cannot describe how much I loathe it.



I haven't seen a single person who liked this yet. How do I rolled this back? pic.twitter.com/sXx2JsiYjT — Artem Russakovskii (@ArtemR) May 21, 2024













Whether this revamped interface will become the standard YouTube experience is yet to be determined. Nevertheless, this second round of testing suggests that YouTube is still exploring ways to enhance the user experience, even if it means resurrecting a design that initially missed the mark for most. That said, there was a small subset of users (yours truly included) that preferred this type of layout, as it allowed for browsing comments while watching the video at the same time. However, this may not be ideal for those that prefer to watch a video in its entirety before diving into the comments — if wanting to read the comments at all. YouTube does sometime offer tests such as this one to be optional as part of its " Experiments ," but currently there is no such test being offered there.Whether this revamped interface will become the standard YouTube experience is yet to be determined. Nevertheless, this second round of testing suggests that YouTube is still exploring ways to enhance the user experience, even if it means resurrecting a design that initially missed the mark for most.

The reasons behind this second attempt remain unclear. It's possible that YouTube is simply gathering additional data and feedback to inform future decisions. The company has stated in various replies that these redesigns are experiments, and that most experiments only last for a few weeks. However, it is uncertain whether this specific redesign falls under that timeframe.