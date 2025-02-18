Your next awe-inspiring video might surprisingly come from this Google app

Google Pixel Tablet is discounted here!

By
Google's Gemini AI assistant might soon be able to create videos, according to code found within the Google app. This potential new feature for Gemini would tie in Google's latest chatbot with its existing AI video generation platform. While not yet available, the presence of code related to "videogen" suggests Google is actively exploring this feature, though its actual release remains uncertain.

Gemini, Google's AI-powered digital assistant, has been steadily evolving. Recent updates have focused on enhancing contextual understanding, simplifying file management, and enabling smoother interactions across different applications. However, code snippets found within the Google app, specifically in version 16.6.23, include references to "videogen" alongside "robin," the codename associated with Gemini within the app. This association strongly implies a connection between video generation and Gemini.

Further analysis of the code also revealed strings like "Working..." and "We will notify you when it's ready," suggesting a feature in development. While the full extent of the video generation capabilities remains unclear, the code provides enough hints to speculate about its potential.

We were introduced to the Gemini era at Google I/O 2024. | Video source — Google

Currently, Google offers AI-assisted video creation through Google Vids. However, as noted by the source, Google Vids operates differently from a true generative AI system. Its primary function is to guide users through the creation process, including tasks such as brainstorming and scriptwriting guides users through the video creation process, from brainstorming and scriptwriting to editing and voiceover generation. While helpful, it's more of a structured workflow tool than a system that autonomously generates videos from scratch.

This is why a potential video generation feature within Gemini could represent a more advanced, generative approach. It's conceivable that Google might integrate some of the functionalities of Google Vids into Gemini, creating a more broad video creation experience.

It is important to note that while APK teardowns can offer clues about future developments, it's not always guaranteed that these features make it to the public version of the app. This also raises questions about how a feature like this would actually work. Will users be able to provide text prompts or other input to generate videos? What level of control will users have over the generated content? These are just some of the unknowns and things to get excited about surrounding this potential new capability.
Johanna Romero Senior News Writer
Johanna 'Jojo the Techie' is a skilled mobile technology expert with over 15 years of hands-on experience, specializing in the Google ecosystem and Pixel devices. Known for her user-friendly approach, she leverages her vast tech support background to provide accessible and insightful coverage on latest technology trends. As a recognized thought leader and official member of #TeamPixel, Johanna ensures she stays at the forefront of Google services and products, making her a reliable source for all things Pixel and ChromeOS.

