Over 40% off Moto G Stylus on Amazon!

You will no longer be able to use appointment slots in Google Calendar

By
0comments
You will no longer be able to use appointment slots in Google Calendar
Google Calendar has started its transition from appointment slots to appointment schedules. This change means users will no longer be able to create new appointment slots booking pages. Instead, all new appointments will need to be booked through the new appointment schedules feature.

This update has been in the pipeline for some time. Google announced earlier this year that appointment schedules would be replacing the appointment slots feature. This change is gradually being rolled out across different Google Workspace domains and is expected to be completed by the end of August 2024.

The transition from appointment slots to appointment schedules brings some notable changes for Google Calendar users. Appointment schedules offer a more streamlined and flexible approach to appointment booking, with features like buffer times between appointments and customizable booking forms. The shift to appointment schedules is also expected to improve the overall user experience for both those booking appointments and those managing their schedules.

New appointment schedules take over the old slots system | Images credit — Google

While appointment schedules bring new capabilities to Google Calendar, the transition also requires some adjustments for users accustomed to appointment slots. Existing appointment slots booking pages will no longer be available, and all new appointments will need to be created using the new appointment schedules feature. Users who have been relying on appointment slots will need to familiarize themselves with appointment schedules to continue managing their appointments effectively.

The appointment schedules feature is available to a wide range of Google Workspace users, including those with Business, Enterprise, Education, and Nonprofits plans, as well as Google Workspace Individual, Google One Premium, and personal Google account users. This broad availability ensures that the majority of Google Calendar users can benefit from the new appointment scheduling capabilities.

The shift from appointment slots to appointment schedules marks a significant update for Google Calendar. While the transition may require some adjustments for users, the new appointment schedules feature offers improved flexibility, streamlined booking processes, and a more user-friendly experience.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/326-200/johanna.jpg
Johanna Romero
Johanna 'Jojo the Techie' is a skilled mobile technology expert with over 15 years of hands-on experience, specializing in the Google ecosystem and Pixel devices. Known for her user-friendly approach, she leverages her vast tech support background to provide accessible and insightful coverage on latest technology trends. As a recognized thought leader and official member of #TeamPixel, Johanna ensures she stays at the forefront of Google services and products, making her a reliable source for all things Pixel and ChromeOS.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Rep fired from T-Mobile authorized retailer says he has collected evidence of fraudulent activities
Rep fired from T-Mobile authorized retailer says he has collected evidence of fraudulent activities
T-Mobile customers will soon get a gift that will keep them comfy (almost) everywhere
T-Mobile customers will soon get a gift that will keep them comfy (almost) everywhere
T-Mobile reveals why chat option is not working for some users
T-Mobile reveals why chat option is not working for some users
Amazon unexpectedly makes Motorola's Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) mid-ranger cheaper than ever
Amazon unexpectedly makes Motorola's Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) mid-ranger cheaper than ever
iPhone 16 launch date leak says it will be announced a few days earlier than last year
iPhone 16 launch date leak says it will be announced a few days earlier than last year
The iPhone 16 series will be the most Android Apple series ever
The iPhone 16 series will be the most Android Apple series ever

Latest News

Instagram extends carousel capacity for summer "photo dumps"
Instagram extends carousel capacity for summer "photo dumps"
Google TV Streamer is the first to bring the benefits of the new Android 14 for TVs
Google TV Streamer is the first to bring the benefits of the new Android 14 for TVs
Chrome, Firefox, and Safari users need to beware of this security vulnerability
Chrome, Firefox, and Safari users need to beware of this security vulnerability
New OxygenOS update is now rolling out to OnePlus devices
New OxygenOS update is now rolling out to OnePlus devices
Pixel 9's launch ruined thanks to price hikes? Maybe Google made a bad call this time
Pixel 9's launch ruined thanks to price hikes? Maybe Google made a bad call this time
Probably the best Motorola Edge (2024) deal yet bundles the mid-range phone with free Bose earbuds
Probably the best Motorola Edge (2024) deal yet bundles the mid-range phone with free Bose earbuds
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless