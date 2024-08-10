You will no longer be able to use appointment slots in Google Calendar

New appointment schedules take over the old slots system | Images credit — Google





While appointment schedules bring new capabilities to Google Calendar, the transition also requires some adjustments for users accustomed to appointment slots. Existing appointment slots booking pages will no longer be available, and all new appointments will need to be created using the new appointment schedules feature. Users who have been relying on appointment slots will need to familiarize themselves with appointment schedules to continue managing their appointments effectively.The appointment schedules feature is available to a wide range of Google Workspace users, including those with Business, Enterprise, Education, and Nonprofits plans, as well as Google Workspace Individual, Google One Premium, and personal Google account users. This broad availability ensures that the majority of Google Calendar users can benefit from the new appointment scheduling capabilities.The shift from appointment slots to appointment schedules marks a significant update for Google Calendar. While the transition may require some adjustments for users, the new appointment schedules feature offers improved flexibility, streamlined booking processes, and a more user-friendly experience.