You will no longer be able to use appointment slots in Google Calendar
Google Calendar has started its transition from appointment slots to appointment schedules. This change means users will no longer be able to create new appointment slots booking pages. Instead, all new appointments will need to be booked through the new appointment schedules feature.
This update has been in the pipeline for some time. Google announced earlier this year that appointment schedules would be replacing the appointment slots feature. This change is gradually being rolled out across different Google Workspace domains and is expected to be completed by the end of August 2024.
The shift from appointment slots to appointment schedules marks a significant update for Google Calendar. While the transition may require some adjustments for users, the new appointment schedules feature offers improved flexibility, streamlined booking processes, and a more user-friendly experience.
The transition from appointment slots to appointment schedules brings some notable changes for Google Calendar users. Appointment schedules offer a more streamlined and flexible approach to appointment booking, with features like buffer times between appointments and customizable booking forms. The shift to appointment schedules is also expected to improve the overall user experience for both those booking appointments and those managing their schedules.
New appointment schedules take over the old slots system | Images credit — Google
While appointment schedules bring new capabilities to Google Calendar, the transition also requires some adjustments for users accustomed to appointment slots. Existing appointment slots booking pages will no longer be available, and all new appointments will need to be created using the new appointment schedules feature. Users who have been relying on appointment slots will need to familiarize themselves with appointment schedules to continue managing their appointments effectively.
The appointment schedules feature is available to a wide range of Google Workspace users, including those with Business, Enterprise, Education, and Nonprofits plans, as well as Google Workspace Individual, Google One Premium, and personal Google account users. This broad availability ensures that the majority of Google Calendar users can benefit from the new appointment scheduling capabilities.
