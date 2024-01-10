You may soon be able to send Selfie GIFs in Google Messages





TheSpAndroid recently stumbled upon an interesting feature called Selfie GIFs that can be activated within the Google Messages app by simply long-pressing the camera icon. The feature is reportedly currently in development, and Google has not made an official announcement about it yet.





Once enabled and after long-pressing the camera icon, a new UI pops up with a rounded camera frame in the center. At the bottom, there is a camera switch button that allows users to easily switch between the front and rear cameras. Once the 3-second timer is up, the recording will kick off automatically.





After it's finished, users will be able to view the recorded video in a GIF format through a preview UI. At that point, users are faced with two choices: Reset or Send. Resetting the recording process can be done by pressing the designated button, while sharing the video as a rounded GIF is as simple as hitting the Send option. This is similar to the functionality currently found in Chromebooks' camera app.





Image via TheSpAndroid.blogspot.com | @GappsLeaks (Telegram) | @AssembleDebug (X/Twitter)



Google has been actively developing and introducing new features to enhance its widely-used messaging app, Google Messages. In December, the company introduced a range of exciting new features to enhance the texting experience. These additions include screen effects, custom backgrounds, and more.





In addition, the company unveiled a fresh contacts page featuring the Material You carousel plus a range of exciting new features and enhancements for compatible Pixel devices included in the latest Pixel Feature Drop — such as Video Boost, which enhances video playback, and an improved Photo Unblur feature, among others.



Now, it looks like Google is focused on enhancing the messaging experience with the introduction of Selfie GIFs. Although it's not enabled by default yet, this feature is a fun little addition that will be sure to add a touch of fun to your conversations.

