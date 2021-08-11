Some Pixel users finally getting the Google call recording feature



Nokia and Xiaomi were amongst the first smartphone manufacturers to implement the functionality, followed by Motorola and LG. It's only now making its way to Google's Nokia and Xiaomi were amongst the first smartphone manufacturers to implement the functionality, followed by Motorola and LG. It's only now making its way to Google's Pixel phones, as reported by Android Police



The publication mentions two tipsters, a The publication mentions two tipsters, a Pixel 3 XL owner and a Pixel 4a user, who say that the Google call recorder feature is now enabled on their phones. One of them is located in India and it's worth mentioning that it is the first recorded country where the feature first when live.



Both users are using a beta version of the Google Phone app. If you own a Pixel, you can sign up for the beta to see if the feature is available for you.







The report adds that this is the first time that Google call recording is working on Pixel phones without a hack or workaround. The feature is also being deployed to OnePlus handsets.





You can set your phone to always record calls from unknown numbers and/or selected contacts, or use the feature to record individual calls. Some laws require the consent of all call participants and to that end, Google notifies the other party that the call is being recorded before it begins.

