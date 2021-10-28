You can now rate even more first-party Apple apps on the App Store

You can now rate even more first-party Apple apps on the App Store0
Well, the Cupertino-based tech giant has gone one step further and made a second batch of its in-house apps ratable, as developer Kosta Eleftheriou shares on Twitter. That includes apps for iOS, iPad OS, and Watch OS.
Apple just added more of their built-in apps on the App Store, which you can now rate & review: https://t.co/x3PoRpu80kpic.twitter.com/HylTXYOcRp— Kosta Eleftheriou (@keleftheriou) October 27, 2021
Just in case you feel eager to rate any one of these apps, here’s a list of all of the newly added ones:
- Heart Rate
- Photos
- Workout
- World Clock
- Apple Health
- Camera
- Clock
- Phone
- Messages
- Find Devices
- Safari
Eleftheriou takes notice of the Safari app, which somehow managed to become trending in the Utilities section. What is even more intriguing, though, is that unlike all the other web browser apps rated for ages 17 and above, Safari is rated for ages 4 and above. That could prove to be yet another form of preferential treatment.
The second batch of ratable first-party Apple apps came out only a few days ago, on October 25. Consequently, most—if not all of them—still don’t have a significant amount of reviews. So, if you have been waiting for the right time to express your opinion, now is the time!
The more logical assumption would be that Apple is trying to alleviate a little bit of the pressure from all the legal issues it’s been having with allegations for preferential treatment to its own apps. The App Store, how it functions, and how third-party options are treated have become a hot topic in 2021.