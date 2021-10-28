You can now rate even more first-party Apple apps on the App Store

Apple just added more of their built-in apps on the App Store, which you can now rate & review: https://t.co/x3PoRpu80kpic.twitter.com/HylTXYOcRp — Kosta Eleftheriou (@keleftheriou) October 27, 2021





Heart Rate

Photos

Workout

World Clock

Apple Health

Camera

Clock

Phone

Messages

Find Devices

Safari



The second batch of ratable first-party Apple apps came out only a few days ago, on October 25. Consequently, most—if not all of them—still don’t have a significant amount of reviews. So, if you have been waiting for the right time to express your opinion, now is the time!



Some are speculating (hoping) that this change could be a sign that we will soon be able to uninstall certain first-party apps in the future. For now, though, Apple has not given any real signs that such a possibility exists.



The more logical assumption would be that Apple is trying to alleviate a little bit of the pressure from all the legal issues it’s been having with allegations for preferential treatment to its own apps. The App Store, how it functions, and how third-party options are treated have become a hot topic in 2021.

Just in case you feel eager to rate any one of these apps, here’s a list of all of the newly added ones:Eleftheriou takes notice of the Safari app, which somehow managed to become trending in the Utilities section. What is even more intriguing, though, is that unlike all the other web browser apps rated for ages 17 and above, Safari is rated for ages 4 and above. That could prove to be yet another form of preferential treatment.