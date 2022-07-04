You can now subscribe to Apple Music's student plan and receive a free pair of earphones
If you are a college or university student and like listening to music, you are probably wondering which streaming service to use. All the major music streaming services like Apple Music, Spotify, and Tidal offer a special discounted tier for students. This is why Apple will now try to win your love and your cash by using a new promotion for its music streaming service.
However, as with any other promotion, there are some caveats you need to know about. You will receive a pair of free Beats Flex earphones only after you make your first monthly payment for your Apple Music student subscription. If, for some reason during the free trial, you cancel your Apple Music membership, you will not receive the earphones.
You should know this is a limited-time offer, but Apple didn't say when it would end. So, if you're still wondering whether Apple Music is the right streaming service for you, you should probably make a decision now before Cupertino decides to end the promotion.
Apple Music's student plan now costs $5.99 per month in the US and £5.99 per month in the UK. To use this tier, you must first verify your eligibility as a student through Apple or by using a third-party verification partner identified by the tech giant.
According to Cupertino, the Beats Flex offer a rich, powerful, and crisp sound that "keeps you inspired all day long." Unfortunately, we have never tested these earphones, so we can't surely tell you if they are really that good. Their current listed price in Apple's store is $69.99.
All college or university students living in the US or UK can now subscribe to Apple Music's student tier and get a pair of Beats Flex earphones as a gift from Cupertino itself. Of course, the offer is only available to new Apple Music subscribers, so if you already have some kind of subscription to Cupertino's music service, you are not eligible for it.
But how do you get the Beats Flex if you are eligible for the promotion? Well, within 30 days after you have qualified for Apple's gift, you will receive an email with instructions on how to redeem your new free pair of earphones. Then, you will have 90 days to start the operation of getting your gift. You may be able to choose the color of your new headphones. However, Apple will send your gift in a color of its own choice if it is not in stock. Cupertino stated that the earphones can only be shipped to a mailing address in the region specified in your Apple Music student subscription.
As for the Beats Flex, they are wireless earphones with up to 12 hours of listening time. If this is not enough for you, they have a "Fast Fuel charging," option that gives them 1.5 hours of playback for just 10 minutes of charge time. They come with a built-in Apple W1 chip, which offers a seamless connection between them and your iPhone and other Apple products.
