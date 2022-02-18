 You can now calculate your social media carbon emissions - PhoneArena

Notification Center

This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

Notifications
Close

Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

www.phonearena.com
Web push notifications

Pre-Order Samsung Galaxy S22 now!

 View

  • Notification Center

    This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

    Notifications
    Close

    Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

    www.phonearena.com
    Web push notifications
    Log in

Pre-Order Samsung Galaxy S22 now!

 View
Apps

You can now calculate your social media carbon emissions

Preslav Mladenov
By
1
You can now calculate your social media carbon emissions
Everyone has a carbon footprint, which is the total amount of greenhouse gases generated by our actions, and the internet offers many carbon footprint calculators that can tell you what emissions you are producing. But now, a new carbon calculator can tell you how much carbon emissions you are emitting while scrolling through your favorite social media websites (via Neowin).

You can find the social media carbon calculator on a UK comparison website, Compare the Market. There you will find the most popular social media platforms displayed. To calculate your social media carbon footprint, simply enter the number of minutes you spend each day on each social media platform.

When you click on the "Calculate" button, the calculator will provide your daily and annual carbon emissions from each social platform in gCO₂Eq (grams of CO₂ equivalent). That way, you can see exactly how much your TikTok addiction is costing the planet.

According to Compare the Market, the average emissions per minute for each social media website were measured on a Samsung Galaxy S7 smartphone and were sourced from Greenspector. The calculator takes your input for every social media site and multiplies it by the estimated emissions per minute for that platform. To calculate the annual footprint, it simply multiplies the daily number by 365.

On its website, Compare the Market also has a statistic that shows which social media platforms provide the most carbon emissions. It appears that the top three 'social media sites with the biggest carbon footprints' are TikTok, Reddit, and Pinterest with 2.63 gCO₂Eq per minute, 2.48 gCO₂Eq per minute and 1.3 gCO₂Eq per minute, respectively.

New reasons to get excited every week

Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox

FEATURED VIDEO

Latest News

Galaxy S22 Ultra vs S21 Ultra: Camera Comparison
by Victor Hristov,  5
Galaxy S22 Ultra vs S21 Ultra: Camera Comparison
Verizon has protected you from 20 billion spam calls
by Doroteya Borisova,  0
Verizon has protected you from 20 billion spam calls
Skype now supports emergency calls in the US
by Preslav Mladenov,  0
Skype now supports emergency calls in the US
Why iPhone 14 is finally getting 5-year-old Android tech in 2022
by Rado Minkov,  3
Why iPhone 14 is finally getting 5-year-old Android tech in 2022
Short film shot on iPhone 13 Pro is dark, goofy, and incredibly spectacular
by Preslav Kateliev,  0
Short film shot on iPhone 13 Pro is dark, goofy, and incredibly spectacular
Your phone will soon be able to control your insulin pump doses
by Preslav Mladenov,  0
Your phone will soon be able to control your insulin pump doses
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless