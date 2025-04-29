You can now ask ChatGPT for gift ideas and actually buy the stuff
Up Next:
AI is already everywhere and if you’ve even lightly dipped your toes into the tech world, you’ve probably heard of ChatGPT. Now, the popular chatbot is getting a fresh new upgrade – and this one is all about shopping.
OpenAI just announced that ChatGPT will soon help you buy stuff directly. Yep, product recommendations are coming to the chatbot, whether you are a free user or paying for Plus or Pro. The shopping feature is already rolling out and it works even if you are not signed in.
This move is clearly OpenAI’s shot at Google, especially since product search and shopping ads have been a massive part of Google’s business for years. But unlike Google Search, which is stuffed with ads and sponsored results, OpenAI says ChatGPT’s shopping tool won’t be ad-driven. The results come from structured data like pricing, product details and reviews, and OpenAI isn’t getting any commission from what you buy.
Also, similar to Google’s autocomplete feature, ChatGPT will now show trending searches when you start typing, giving you ideas or helping you finish your question faster.
All in all, this update is a big step for OpenAI and a sign that AI is becoming a bigger part of how we search, shop and get things done online. Speaking of which, OpenAI’s Deep Research tool, which was previously limited to a smaller user base, is now expanding and even reaching users of the free ChatGPT app on both iOS and Android.
Powered by OpenAI’s new o3 model, Deep Research can whip up detailed reports and in-depth analysis in just minutes – something that would take a human hours to put together.
OpenAI just announced that ChatGPT will soon help you buy stuff directly. Yep, product recommendations are coming to the chatbot, whether you are a free user or paying for Plus or Pro. The shopping feature is already rolling out and it works even if you are not signed in.
Shopping— OpenAI (@OpenAI) April 28, 2025
We’re experimenting with making shopping simpler and faster to find, compare, and buy products in ChatGPT.
Improved product results
Visual product details, pricing, and reviews
Direct links to buy
Product results are chosen independently and are not ads.… pic.twitter.com/PkZwsTxJUj
Here’s how it works: if you type something like “best noise-cancelling headphones under $200” or “gift ideas for someone who loves cooking,” ChatGPT will now be able to show you actual products. You will get curated recommendations, images, reviews and links to purchase those items online.
To start, this feature will focus on categories like electronics, home goods, fashion and beauty. The goal is to make your product searches more personalized and way less frustrating than traditional search engines.
This move is clearly OpenAI’s shot at Google, especially since product search and shopping ads have been a massive part of Google’s business for years. But unlike Google Search, which is stuffed with ads and sponsored results, OpenAI says ChatGPT’s shopping tool won’t be ad-driven. The results come from structured data like pricing, product details and reviews, and OpenAI isn’t getting any commission from what you buy.
Also, similar to Google’s autocomplete feature, ChatGPT will now show trending searches when you start typing, giving you ideas or helping you finish your question faster.
All in all, this update is a big step for OpenAI and a sign that AI is becoming a bigger part of how we search, shop and get things done online. Speaking of which, OpenAI’s Deep Research tool, which was previously limited to a smaller user base, is now expanding and even reaching users of the free ChatGPT app on both iOS and Android.
Powered by OpenAI’s new o3 model, Deep Research can whip up detailed reports and in-depth analysis in just minutes – something that would take a human hours to put together.
Things that are NOT allowed: