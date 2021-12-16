Notification Center

You can now control your Ray-Ban Stories glasses with your voice

Preslav Mladenov
By
0
You can now control your Ray-Ban Stories glasses with your voice
Meta and Ray-Ban's Stories glasses just received their latest software update, which broadens up the voice capabilities of their product.

The newest Stories glasses update enables you to control them with your voice. You can tell the built-in voice assistant to send texts and make calls using Messenger.

The Ray-Ban Stories assistant can now also read the received messages. Another new feature introduced with the latest update is the ability to use your voice to control the audio playback. You can now pause, play, and control the volume by telling the voice assistant what you want it to do.

According to Engadget, to use the voice control of the Ray-Ban Stories, you will have to say "Hey Facebook" first and then continue with the command.

Before the latest update, the only way to control the Ray-Ban Stories was to use the built-in control panel. Because the glasses have two built-in cameras, three microphones, and two open-ear micro speakers, you could use them to take videos, photos, make calls, and listen to music.

More updates to the Ray-Ban Stories are coming in 2022, said Mark Zuckerberg in a post on Facebook when announcing the new update.

