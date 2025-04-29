Yelp will soon make you talk to AI bots over voice call

Yelp shows off its upcoming AI call answering service. | Video credit — Yelp

There are some interesting bits to look at here too. For example the AI bot is apparently capable of following a conversation so well that it can even note down your phone number. This makes it almost certain that Yelp’s AI will use LLM-powered voice recognition like ‘Whisper’ by OpenAI. Standard voice recognition is not nearly capable enough to do what the video above shows.Many companies, like Amazon for example, use AI for text-based customer support. This leads to some hilarious moments where a user is able to bypass the AI bot’s instructions and make it partake in other activities instead. These kinks are being ironed out pretty quickly however and Yelp’s use of AI for calls will be one of the first in the world.The biggest issue with this, in my opinion, is the fact that customers who don’t want to talk to an AI will be forced to do so anyway. Asking repeatedly for a human agent may work like in other cases but booking a table really isn’t something that restaurants will want to keep human employees around for.