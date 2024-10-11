Xiaomi's Redmi Note 14 5G set for global debut soon
Xiaomi, the Chinese smartphone giant, just rolled out its latest Redmi Note 14 series in China last month. Since then, excitement for its global release has been brewing, and it looks like the wait might be coming to an end soon.
According to a fresh report, the global version of the Redmi Note 14 5G has just been cleared for sale outside of China. It received certification in Indonesia, showing up under the model number 24094RAD4G in the SDPPI registry. That "G" at the end? It confirms that we're looking at the international variant.
From what we've seen with its launch in China, the Redmi Note 14 5G features a 6.67-inch OLED display boasting:
On the inside, it packs a MediaTek Dimensity 7025 Ultra SoC, coupled with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage.
This model is fueled by a hefty 5,110 mAh battery that supports 45W wired fast charging, making sure you stay powered up. It runs on Android 14 with the HyperOS custom skin right out of the box. On the camera front, it sports a dual 50-megapixel setup on the back, while the front features a 16-megapixel camera.
It's still unclear whether all three colors will make their way to the global market. The Redmi Note 14 5G stands out as the budget-friendly option in the series, while the Pro and Pro+ models come with enhanced specs and a higher price point. Although they're expected to launch internationally soon, they haven't shown up on any certification listings just yet.
When the Redmi Note 14 5G finally arrives in global markets, I think it's poised to be an excellent pick for those on the hunt for budget-friendly smartphones with solid specs for everyday tasks. If that sounds like you, stay tuned for updates on its official launch date.
Before this, the global version of the Redmi Note 14 5G was also spotted in the FCC and EEC certification databases. All these signs are pointing to an imminent global launch. While this certification didn't reveal any specs, it's not a big deal since the phone is already officially out in China.
The budget-friendly phone is available in three stylish colors:
- Star White
- Phantom Blue
- Midnight Black
