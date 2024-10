Xiaomi's Redmi Note 14 5G set for global debut soon

A sharp 1.5K resolution

From what we've seen with its launch in China, the Redmi Note 14 5G features a 6.67-inch OLED display boasting:On the inside, it packs a MediaTek Dimensity 7025 Ultra SoC, coupled with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage.This model is fueled by a hefty 5,110 mAh battery that supports 45W wired fast charging, making sure you stay powered up. It runs on Android 14 with the HyperOS custom skin right out of the box. On the camera front, it sports a dual 50-megapixel setup on the back, while the front features a 16-megapixel camera.The budget-friendly phone is available in three stylish colors:It's still unclear whether all three colors will make their way to the global market. The Redmi Note 14 5G stands out as the budget-friendly option in the series, while the Pro and Pro+ models come with enhanced specs and a higher price point. Although they're expected to launch internationally soon, they haven't shown up on any certification listings just yet.When the Redmi Note 14 5G finally arrives in global markets, I think it's poised to be an excellent pick for those on the hunt for budget-friendly smartphones with solid specs for everyday tasks. If that sounds like you, stay tuned for updates on its official launch date.