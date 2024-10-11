See how to save 29% on the Google Pixel 8!
Head to Samsung to snatch a Galaxy S24 Ultra at $300 off, no strings attached!
SAMSUNG STORE BARGAIN
Head to Samsung to snatch a Galaxy S24 Ultra at $300 off, no strings attached!
00 days
00 hrs
00 mins

Xiaomi's Redmi Note 14 5G set for global debut soon

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Android Xiaomi
Three Redmi Note 14 5G smartphones, showing various colors and camera configurations.
Xiaomi, the Chinese smartphone giant, just rolled out its latest Redmi Note 14 series in China last month. Since then, excitement for its global release has been brewing, and it looks like the wait might be coming to an end soon.

Upcoming budget-friendly phone gets the green light for global launch


According to a fresh report, the global version of the Redmi Note 14 5G has just been cleared for sale outside of China. It received certification in Indonesia, showing up under the model number 24094RAD4G in the SDPPI registry. That "G" at the end? It confirms that we're looking at the international variant.

Before this, the global version of the Redmi Note 14 5G was also spotted in the FCC and EEC certification databases. All these signs are pointing to an imminent global launch. While this certification didn't reveal any specs, it's not a big deal since the phone is already officially out in China.



From what we've seen with its launch in China, the Redmi Note 14 5G features a 6.67-inch OLED display boasting:

  • A sharp 1.5K resolution
  • A smooth 120Hz refresh rate
  • A peak brightness of 1,000 nits

On the inside, it packs a MediaTek Dimensity 7025 Ultra SoC, coupled with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage.

This model is fueled by a hefty 5,110 mAh battery that supports 45W wired fast charging, making sure you stay powered up. It runs on Android 14 with the HyperOS custom skin right out of the box. On the camera front, it sports a dual 50-megapixel setup on the back, while the front features a 16-megapixel camera.

The budget-friendly phone is available in three stylish colors:

  • Star White
  • Phantom Blue
  • Midnight Black

It's still unclear whether all three colors will make their way to the global market. The Redmi Note 14 5G stands out as the budget-friendly option in the series, while the Pro and Pro+ models come with enhanced specs and a higher price point. Although they're expected to launch internationally soon, they haven't shown up on any certification listings just yet.

When the Redmi Note 14 5G finally arrives in global markets, I think it's poised to be an excellent pick for those on the hunt for budget-friendly smartphones with solid specs for everyday tasks. If that sounds like you, stay tuned for updates on its official launch date.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/330-200/Tsveta-Ermenkova.jpg
Tsveta Ermenkova Junior News Content Writer
Tsveta, a passionate technology enthusiast and accomplished playwright, combines her love for mobile technologies and writing to explore and reveal the transformative power of tech. From being an early follower of PhoneArena to relying exclusively on her smartphone for photography, she embraces the immense capabilities of compact devices in our daily lives. With a Journalism degree and an explorative spirit, Tsveta not only provides expert insights into the world of gadgets and smartphones but also shares a unique perspective shaped by her diverse interests in travel, culture, and visual storytelling.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile staff forced to deal with angry customers after promo terms changed overnight
T-Mobile staff forced to deal with angry customers after promo terms changed overnight
Apple is moving away from its yearly product releases
Apple is moving away from its yearly product releases
T-Mobile deal connects your smartwatch, tablet and even laptop for only $5/month per device
T-Mobile deal connects your smartwatch, tablet and even laptop for only $5/month per device
AT&T users should brace for a rate increase as company provides price change info
AT&T users should brace for a rate increase as company provides price change info
Galaxy S25 Ultra is no longer the odd one out in the family, leaked image shows
Galaxy S25 Ultra is no longer the odd one out in the family, leaked image shows
Did SpaceX unknowingly stab T-Mobile in the back?
Did SpaceX unknowingly stab T-Mobile in the back?

Latest News

Apple's 2024 Beats Pill speaker is discounted for the very first time before Prime Day
Apple's 2024 Beats Pill speaker is discounted for the very first time before Prime Day
Google Play Store may soon start highlighting tablet-optimized apps compatible with cars
Google Play Store may soon start highlighting tablet-optimized apps compatible with cars
Amazon is selling Samsung's formidable Galaxy Buds 2 Pro at a new record low price (no Prime needed)
Amazon is selling Samsung's formidable Galaxy Buds 2 Pro at a new record low price (no Prime needed)
Xiaomi 15 Pro's design and colors exposed in leaked renders
Xiaomi 15 Pro's design and colors exposed in leaked renders
Target has the Apple Watch SE 2 with 4G LTE on sale at a Prime Day-beating price
Target has the Apple Watch SE 2 with 4G LTE on sale at a Prime Day-beating price
The iPhone has too many buttons now
The iPhone has too many buttons now
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless