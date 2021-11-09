Xiaomi just unveiled possibly the next major step in smartphone cooling—Loop LiquidCool

Xiaomi just unveiled possibly the next major step in smartphone cooling—Loop LiquidCool0
What makes Loop LiquidCool better?
If it sounds very similar to a vapor chamber to you, that’s because it is. However, there are a few key differences that Xiaomi says allow it to perform much better. For example, the Loop LiquidCool cooling system uses two channels to separate the liquid from the gases. Vapor chambers, on the other hand, use just one channel, which can cause the two substances to get into each other's way.
Another crucial part of the new cooling system by Xiaomi is the addition of a Tesla valve structure inside the refill chamber. It has a two-task job—to allow the liquid to pass through the evaporator and stop the gases from doing so. The company claims the Tesla valve structure makes the new cooling system more efficient in gas/liquid circulation.
Additionally, Loop LiquidCool technology also has a ring-shaped pump, which can lower air passage resistance by 30% thanks to a special gas pipe design. At the same time, it increases the maximum capacity for heat transfer to 100%.
The benefits of Loop LiquidCool technology
All of this witchery mumbo jumbo Xiaomi has done to make the Loop LiquidCool work is “cool” and all, but what are the results? Well, first and foremost, let’s talk temperatures, as this is the area we expect to see signs of progress.
While a lower temperature and more efficient cooling are what the new Loop LiquidCool technology brings to the table, there is actually one more benefit worth mentioning.
Thanks to the one-way circulation, gas-liquid separation, and low heat-resistance gas pipes of the Tesla valve, the flexible form factor also makes it possible to adopt and stack Loop LiquidCool technology into any type of internal design. For example, a square-shaped loop will allow more space for the battery, camera module, and more.
Yes, if the news of a better cooling system for smartphones wasn’t good enough, it also frees up more space for other components inside. Hopefully, that means even better cameras and more battery life for us users.
Xiaomi says it plans to release its first handset with the breakthrough tech sometime in the second half of 2022. If all the claims prove to be true, other Android phones could very likely start adopting this new method of cooling as well.
Will the Loop LiquidCool technology put an end to thermal throttling issues in smartphones? Share with us your opinion down in the comments.