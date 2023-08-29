The Xiaomi Smart Band 7 is a bargain on Amazon UK; get one if you want a small and capable fitness tracker





With so many features up its sleeve and now at an even more affordable price, the Xiaomi Smart Band 7 is just a real steal. So, if you want a small and ultra-capable fitness tracker with amazing battery life, be sure to get one of these while they are heavily discounted on Amazon UK. Despite its budget price tag, the Xiaomi Smart Band 7 is full of health-tracking features. For instance, it comes with 24/7 heart rate, sleep, stress, and blood oxygen monitoring including alerts for low SpO2. Additionally, the wearable can track around 120 sports activities and also comes with VO2 max monitoring.However, we must also note that due to its budget price, the Xiaomi Smart Band 7 lacks GPS and NFC functionality. Also, you won't be able to take or make phone calls with your Smart Band 7.That said, the Xiaomi Smart Band 7 has a battery life that even the Galaxy Watch 6 and Apple Series 8 will envy. The budget smart ban can last up to 14 days on a single charge with regular usage and up to nine days with heavier usage. In other words, you will basically forget when you last charged your Smart Band 7.With so many features up its sleeve and now at an even more affordable price, the Xiaomi Smart Band 7 is just a real steal. So, if you want a small and ultra-capable fitness tracker with amazing battery life, be sure to get one of these while they are heavily discounted on Amazon UK.

Smartwatches are awesome, and we really love them. However, they are big and expensive. If you are in the market for a new, extremely budget-friendly fitness tracker and don't need all the bells and whistles a high-end smartwatch usually comes with, then you are in for a treat.Amazon UK has on sale one of the best smart bands on the market, the Xiaomi Smart Band 7, at an incredible 40% discount. This means you will save £22 through this deal. We agree that £22 doesn't sound like a big saving, but keep in mind that the Xiaomi Smart Band 7 is already pretty budget-friendly, and such a discount turns it into a real bargain.