Save on Beats by Dr. Dre Headphones!

The Xiaomi Smart Band 7 is a bargain on Amazon UK; get one if you want a small and capable fitness tracker

Deals Xiaomi
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
The Xiaomi Smart Band 7 is a bargain on Amazon UK; get one if you want a small and capable fitness t
Smartwatches are awesome, and we really love them. However, they are big and expensive. If you are in the market for a new, extremely budget-friendly fitness tracker and don't need all the bells and whistles a high-end smartwatch usually comes with, then you are in for a treat.

Amazon UK has on sale one of the best smart bands on the market, the Xiaomi Smart Band 7, at an incredible 40% discount. This means you will save £22 through this deal. We agree that £22 doesn't sound like a big saving, but keep in mind that the Xiaomi Smart Band 7 is already pretty budget-friendly, and such a discount turns it into a real bargain.

Xiaomi Smart Band 7: Now 40% OFF on Amazon UK!

Grab the Xiaomi Smart Band 7 from Amazon UK and save £22 in the process. The smart band is full of features, has amazing battery life, and is a real bargain at this price.
£22 off (40%)
Buy at Amazon


Despite its budget price tag, the Xiaomi Smart Band 7 is full of health-tracking features. For instance, it comes with 24/7 heart rate, sleep, stress, and blood oxygen monitoring including alerts for low SpO2. Additionally, the wearable can track around 120 sports activities and also comes with VO2 max monitoring.

However, we must also note that due to its budget price, the Xiaomi Smart Band 7 lacks GPS and NFC functionality. Also, you won't be able to take or make phone calls with your Smart Band 7.

That said, the Xiaomi Smart Band 7 has a battery life that even the Galaxy Watch 6 and Apple Series 8 will envy. The budget smart ban can last up to 14 days on a single charge with regular usage and up to nine days with heavier usage. In other words, you will basically forget when you last charged your Smart Band 7.

With so many features up its sleeve and now at an even more affordable price, the Xiaomi Smart Band 7 is just a real steal. So, if you want a small and ultra-capable fitness tracker with amazing battery life, be sure to get one of these while they are heavily discounted on Amazon UK.

Popular stories

Study reveals that these two U.S. carriers are favored by scammers for their mobile scams
Study reveals that these two U.S. carriers are favored by scammers for their mobile scams
iPhone 15 Pro: Another “S” year for Apple’s flagship means some people should wait for iPhone 16
iPhone 15 Pro: Another “S” year for Apple’s flagship means some people should wait for iPhone 16
Motorola is selling the excellent Moto G Stylus 5G (2023) mid-ranger at a new record low price
Motorola is selling the excellent Moto G Stylus 5G (2023) mid-ranger at a new record low price
OnePlus Open final design: Samsung Galaxy and Pixel Fold wish they looked so sexy
OnePlus Open final design: Samsung Galaxy and Pixel Fold wish they looked so sexy
Make your gatherings exceptional; get the Bose S1 Pro Bluetooth speaker for $200 off from Amazon
Make your gatherings exceptional; get the Bose S1 Pro Bluetooth speaker for $200 off from Amazon
Stop saving up for iPhone 15 Pro and get affordable like-new iPhone 13 Pro instead
Stop saving up for iPhone 15 Pro and get affordable like-new iPhone 13 Pro instead
Loading Comments...

Latest News

Titanium could make the iPhone 15 Pro ~7-8% lighter than the iPhone 14 Pro
Titanium could make the iPhone 15 Pro ~7-8% lighter than the iPhone 14 Pro
Popular third-person shooter Warframe coming to iOS devices in 2024
Popular third-person shooter Warframe coming to iOS devices in 2024
Motorola to launch phone module that enables two-way satellite calling and messaging
Motorola to launch phone module that enables two-way satellite calling and messaging
Vivo launches much cheaper competitor to Apple’s iPad Air, the Pad Air
Vivo launches much cheaper competitor to Apple’s iPad Air, the Pad Air
Garmin Venu 3 and Venu 3s leaked pictures leave nothing to the imagination
Garmin Venu 3 and Venu 3s leaked pictures leave nothing to the imagination
AT&T strikes out T-Mobile over MLB promo
AT&T strikes out T-Mobile over MLB promo
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless