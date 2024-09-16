Xiaomi, Redmi, Poco: these are the devices that will no longer be supported
As satisfied you may be with your phone, you can't use it forever – that's just the way it is. Sooner or later, your phone's hardware will degrade severely, making it unusable. Some time before this happens, it will also get no more software support and security updates from its maker – and here's the latest list of Xiaomi, Redmi, and Poco devices that are now at the EOS (end of support) and EOL (end of life) stages.
Now, you might be lucky, and your phone might still be performing great, but using it without security updates is equal to leaving it far more exposed to potential threats than you'd want to.
So, users with these Xiaomi, Redmi, or Poco devices can still use their phones, but they will no longer receive critical security updates, which may leave them vulnerable over time. Additionally, these devices won’t benefit from new Android or MIUI features. For users seeking continued software support, upgrading to newer models, like the Xiaomi 14T series, could be a good option. These newer models will receive updates for years to come, ensuring they remain up-to-date with the latest features and security measures.
End of Life (EOL) for a smartphone means it’s no longer being sold or renewed, but it might still receive updates like security patches. End of Support (EOS) marks the point when all support for the phone stops, meaning no more updates or assistance from the manufacturer.
Xiaomi
The Mi 10 Pro. | Image credit – PhoneArena
- Mi 1 to Mi 10 series: This includes early models like the Mi 1, Mi 2, Mi 3, Mi 4, and later models such as Mi 9 Lite, Mi 9 SE, Mi 10 Lite, and Mi 10 Pro. These devices, once flagship models, have now reached the EOL stage.
- Mi Note and Mi MIX series: Known for their large screens and bezel-less designs, models like the Mi Note 2, Mi MIX, Mi MIX 2, and Mi MIX 3 are also no longer supported.
- Mi A-series: The A-series, which provided a pure Android experience under the Android One program, including the Mi A1, Mi A2, and Mi A3, will no longer receive updates.
- Mi Pad series: Tablets like the Mi Pad, Mi Pad 2, and Mi Pad 4 have also reached the end of their update cycle.
Redmi
The Redmi Note 9 series. | Image credit – PhoneArena
- Redmi 1 to Redmi 9 series: This includes early models like the Redmi 1, Redmi 2, Redmi 3, and more recent devices such as the Redmi 9, Redmi 9 Prime, and Redmi 9A.
- Redmi Note series: Popular for offering great performance at mid-range prices, models like Redmi Note 4, Redmi Note 7, and Redmi Note 9 will no longer receive software updates.
- Redmi K-series: Known for high-end features at competitive prices, models like the Redmi K20, K30, and K40 have also reached the end of update support.
Poco
The Poco F2 Pro has reached its limit. | Image credit – PhoneArena
- Poco F1 and Poco F2 Pro: The Poco F1, which delivered flagship specs at a budget price, along with its successor, the Poco F2 Pro, will no longer receive updates.
- Poco X-series: Models like the Poco X2 and X3, known for their balanced performance and affordability, are also on the list.
- Poco M-series: Budget-friendly options like the Poco M3 and M3 Pro 5G will also no longer be eligible for updates.
Time to upgrade?
