Get the impressive Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro+ budget-friendly mid-ranger with a sweet discount on Amazon UK
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Xiaomi's smartphones typically pack a lot of features while maintaining an affordable price point, making them real bargains. Furthermore, when these smartphones are available at a discount, they deliver even better value for money. This is why we are happy to report that Amazon UK has a really nice deal on the Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro+, offering this amazing handset at a sweet £100 discount.
Powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 1080 chipset coupled with 8GB of RAM, the Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro+ is perfectly capable of running day-to-day tasks and even games. Of course, don't expect to run heavy games on their highest graphics settings, but aside of that, the phone offers impressive performance for a device at this price.
What's even more awesome is the fact that this bad boy comes with a huge 200 MP main camera that can shoot videos in up to 4K at 30fps and a not-so-big 16 MP selfie snapper that can record videos in up to 1080p at 60fps. The phone takes gorgeous photos, which is something very rare for a budget-friendly phone.
Overall, the Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro+ is an amazing device, and it's indeed a bigger bang for your buck with Amazon UK's current discount. It will be a shame not to take advantage of this deal and miss out on your chance to get such an awesome smartphone at a lower price. So don't make that mistake of waiting, and just go ahead and buy a Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro+ at a discount right now.
In addition to its pretty awesome performance and main camera, the Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro+ also has nice battery life. It packs a 5000mAh power cell, which will easily last you through a more intense day. Not only that, but the phone supports crazy-fast 120W wired charging, which can charge the phone in around 24 minutes.
