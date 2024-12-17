Google Pixel 9 with 20% discount!

Xiaomi's new gadget will make millions regret they didn't have this back at school

By
0comments
Xiaomi
A collage of two images featuring the Xiaomi Mijia Pen C1.
It knows 26 million words, it has a 0.3-second word recognition speed, it comes with the obligatory AI, it has offline capabilities, too: what is it?

Well, that's the thing that would make you – and millions like you – to regret not having it while in your student years.

I'm talking about Xiaomi’s newly launched Mijia Dictionary Pen C1. This ~$49 gadget is marketed as an educational tool and is available for pre-order on Xiaomi’s Youpin platform, with shipping set to begin on December 26.

The Dictionary Pen C1 is designed to enhance vocabulary learning and word recognition for students of all levels, from elementary to high school. It's said to derive its rapid scanning ability from a high-frame-rate imaging technology and advanced OCR capabilities, achieving an accuracy rate of over 98%.

Even without internet access, the pen supports offline word searches, making it ideal for use in libraries or classrooms. Additionally, the device offers voice search functionality, allowing users to speak queries for instant learning and translation. That's what AI advancements are all about, folks!

Equipped with advanced AI technology, the Dictionary Pen C1 provides comprehensive learning tools, including detailed explanations, sentence examples, and grammar insights. It integrates proven methods like the Ebbinghaus Forgetting Curve – a psychological model that illustrates how memory fades over time unless reinforced through repetition – and SuperMemo techniques to enhance word retention. The device also offers phonics, mnemonics, and practice exercises.

A customizable learning experience is another highlight. Users can tailor the pen content to their educational level, with parents able to monitor progress via a dedicated app. This app tracks learning data and allows the export of personalized vocabulary lists for further review or printing.

The pen features a 3.02-inch high-definition display, making navigation and reading easier, but it's still a small screen. It supports bilingual content synchronized with school curricula for grades 1 through 9, ensuring alignment with classroom studies. The device also comes with 32 GB of storage, up to 100 days of standby battery life, and an ergonomic design.
