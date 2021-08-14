Pre-order Galaxy Z Fold3 5G, get $200 instant credit

 View

Pre-order Galaxy Z Fold3 5G, get $200 instant credit

 View
Android Xiaomi

Xiaomi Mi Mix 4 security feature removed at the behest of the Chinese government

Anam Hamid
By
0
Xiaomi Mi Mix 4 security feature removed at the behest of the Chinese government
The Chinese government has asked Xiaomi to remove Mi Mix 4's antitheft feature, South China Morning Post reports.

The Mi Mix 4 was revealed on August 10 and its headlining feature is a 20MP under-display front camera that the company has dubbed CUP (Camera Under Panel). 

It's a flagship phone in every respect, featuring a 6.67-inches 120Hz OLED display, the new Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Plus chipset, up to 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage, 108MP main camera sensor, 4,500mAh battery with 120W wired and 50W wireless charging support, and Harman/Kardon stereo sound. The device also boasts the UWB (ultra-wideband) tech and an infrared remote feature.

During the launch event, the company mentioned an antitheft feature that lets users find a lost phone even if the SIM card is removed. For added security, the device doesn't let other SIM cards work before user approval.

The antitheft feature has now been disabled as regulators did not give it a go-ahead and it also apparently doesn't comply with the relevant rules.

The Mi Mix 4 will go on sale on August 16 in China. Price starts at 4,999 yuan (~$772). No word on international availability yet, but looking at Xiaomi's impressive growth trajectory, the potential best phone of 2021 will likely not stay confined to its country of origin.

New reasons to get excited every week

Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox

Related phones

Mi Mix 4
Xiaomi Mi Mix 4 View Full specs
  • Display 6.7 inches 2400 x 1080 pixels
  • Camera 108 MP (Triple camera) 20 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 888+ 8GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, not expandable
  • Battery 4500 mAh
  • OS Android 11 MIUI 12.5 UI

FEATURED VIDEO

Latest News

Leaked internal T-Mobile memo reveals the end of a feature used by 1.5 million subscribers
by Alan Friedman,  0
Leaked internal T-Mobile memo reveals the end of a feature used by 1.5 million subscribers
Samsung's video promotes the 5nm Exynos W920 chip that powers the Galaxy Watch 4 line
by Alan Friedman,  0
Samsung's video promotes the 5nm Exynos W920 chip that powers the Galaxy Watch 4 line
Galaxy Watch 4 to launch with only one assistant for now and it's not the one you might expect
by Alan Friedman,  3
Galaxy Watch 4 to launch with only one assistant for now and it's not the one you might expect
Want to pay less for a Galaxy Z Fold 3? Samsung allows you to trade-in up to four phones at one time
by Alan Friedman,  9
Want to pay less for a Galaxy Z Fold 3? Samsung allows you to trade-in up to four phones at one time
Samsung's small change to the Fold 3 display allows apps to better fit the tablet-sized screen
by Alan Friedman,  4
Samsung's small change to the Fold 3 display allows apps to better fit the tablet-sized screen
Apple's M2 chip could arrive next year, built using the 4nm process node
by Alan Friedman,  0
Apple's M2 chip could arrive next year, built using the 4nm process node
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless