Xiaomi Mi Mix 4 security feature removed at the behest of the Chinese government

Xiaomi Mi Mix 4 security feature removed at the behest of the Chinese government0
The Chinese government has asked Xiaomi to remove Mi Mix 4's antitheft feature, South China Morning Post reports.
The Mi Mix 4 was revealed on August 10 and its headlining feature is a 20MP under-display front camera that the company has dubbed CUP (Camera Under Panel).
It's a flagship phone in every respect, featuring a 6.67-inches 120Hz OLED display, the new Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Plus chipset, up to 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage, 108MP main camera sensor, 4,500mAh battery with 120W wired and 50W wireless charging support, and Harman/Kardon stereo sound. The device also boasts the UWB (ultra-wideband) tech and an infrared remote feature.
During the launch event, the company mentioned an antitheft feature that lets users find a lost phone even if the SIM card is removed. For added security, the device doesn't let other SIM cards work before user approval.
The antitheft feature has now been disabled as regulators did not give it a go-ahead and it also apparently doesn't comply with the relevant rules.
The Mi Mix 4 will go on sale on August 16 in China. Price starts at 4,999 yuan (~$772). No word on international availability yet, but looking at Xiaomi's impressive growth trajectory, the potential best phone of 2021 will likely not stay confined to its country of origin.
During the launch event, the company mentioned an antitheft feature that lets users find a lost phone even if the SIM card is removed. For added security, the device doesn't let other SIM cards work before user approval.
The antitheft feature has now been disabled as regulators did not give it a go-ahead and it also apparently doesn't comply with the relevant rules.