Last minute leaks reveal the entire Mi 11 family: Mi 11 Pro - out, Mi 11i - in
We can see the Mi 11, which was announced a while ago (2nd from left to right), but right to its left is another phone, which wasn’t expected! It’s supposed to be called the Mi 11i. We assume it will come close to the regular Mi 11 in terms of specs and functionality, since it’s pictured next to it, and it has the same style of punch-hole camera in the middle.
Of course, right in the middle we can find the Mi 11 Ultra. There’s nothing new here - the huge camera bump is still there, accompanied by the tiny display on the back, which makes us very curious about the phone’s selfie-taking capabilities.
It’s interesting to note that the Xiaomi ‘Mi 11 Pro’ is completely absent from this family photo. Has Xiaomi skipped the ‘Pro’ and gone straight to Ultra? We’ll find out very soon.
The online event promises to bring a bunch of other products, such as the Xiaomi Mi Band 6, as well as a supposed electric vehicle (thought this is not confirmed). You can watch the launch live on YouTube, Facebook and Twitter. It starts at 11:30 GMT.