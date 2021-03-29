Get Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G with unlimited plan!

Xiaomi

Last minute leaks reveal the entire Mi 11 family: Mi 11 Pro - out, Mi 11i - in

Martin Filipov
By Martin Filipov
Mar 29, 2021, 6:21 AM
Xiaomi’s March 29 event begins in less than an hour, and we’ve already seen a dozen teasers and leaks about the Mi 11 series. However, Evan Blass, who is a famous leakster, is back on social media with some last minute photos and information about the Mi 11 family.

We can see the Mi 11, which was announced a while ago (2nd from left to right), but right to its left is another phone, which wasn’t expected! It’s supposed to be called the Mi 11i. We assume it will come close to the regular Mi 11 in terms of specs and functionality, since it’s pictured next to it, and it has the same style of punch-hole camera in the middle.

On the other hand (or quite literally - the other side), we also see the Mi 11 Lite, which we did expect. However, so far it was unknown that there will be two versions of it - one with 4G and one with 5G. That’s not a big surprise - many companies use the same strategy. Samsung’s Galaxy A52 (4G/5G) is the most recent example of that. As a matter of fact, the Lite is probably going to compete exactly with phones like the A52 from Samsung, as the price is expected to be similar between the two.


Of course, right in the middle we can find the Mi 11 Ultra. There’s nothing new here - the huge camera bump is still there, accompanied by the tiny display on the back, which makes us very curious about the phone’s selfie-taking capabilities.

It’s interesting to note that the Xiaomi ‘Mi 11 Pro’ is completely absent from this family photo. Has Xiaomi skipped the ‘Pro’ and gone straight to Ultra? We’ll find out very soon.

The online event promises to bring a bunch of other products, such as the Xiaomi Mi Band 6, as well as a supposed electric vehicle (thought this is not confirmed). You can watch the launch live on YouTube, Facebook and Twitter. It starts at 11:30 GMT.

Related phones

Mi 11
Xiaomi Mi 11 View Full specs

PhoneArena Score:

8.0
$798 eBay
  • Display 6.8 inches 3200 x 1440 pixels
  • Camera 108 MP (Triple camera) 20 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 8GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, not expandable
  • Battery 4600 mAh
  • OS Android 11 MIUI 12.5 UI

