Xiaomi appears to be on the verge of announcing an affordable flagship



91mobiles has come across a new version of the Mi 10 5G on the benchmarking website Geekbench. Per the listing, the phone will be underpinned by the Snapdragon 870 SoC , Qualcomm's recently announced chip for budget flagships.



The platform implies that at least one variant will have 8GB of RAM and the phone will run Android 11.



The phone has previously also been seen on TENAA, and according to the website, it will feature a quad-camera array.



Save for the new chip, the Mi 10 5G is expected to have the same design and specs as last year's Mi 10. Thus, it will likely have a 6.67-inches FHD+ AMOLED panel with a refresh rate of 90Hz, and a 4,780mAh battery with 30W fast charging support. The Mi 10 packs one 108MP camera, a 13MP wide-angle unit, a 2MP macro module, and a 2MP depth sensor. The front camera is 20MP.