Android Xiaomi 5G

Xiaomi appears to be on the verge of announcing an affordable flagship

Anam Hamid
Mar 04, 2021, 9:35 AM
Xiaomi's Mi 10 lineup is about to get bigger and even more confusing. The range currently comprises eight models: Mi 10 5G, Mi 10 Pro 5G, Mi 10 Ultra, Mi 10T 5G, Mi 10T Pro 5G, Mi 10 Lite 5G, Mi 10T Lite 5G, and Mi 10i 5G.

91mobiles has come across a new version of the Mi 10 5G on the benchmarking website Geekbench. Per the listing, the phone will be underpinned by the Snapdragon 870 SoC, Qualcomm's recently announced chip for budget flagships.

The platform implies that at least one variant will have 8GB of RAM and the phone will run Android 11. 

The phone has previously also been seen on TENAA, and according to the website, it will feature a quad-camera array.

Save for the new chip, the Mi 10 5G is expected to have the same design and specs as last year's Mi 10. Thus, it will likely have a 6.67-inches FHD+ AMOLED panel with a refresh rate of 90Hz, and a 4,780mAh battery with 30W fast charging support. The Mi 10 packs one 108MP camera, a 13MP wide-angle unit, a 2MP macro module, and a 2MP depth sensor. The front camera is 20MP.

The new model will reportedly cost around CNY3,500 (~$541). The launch date remains a mystery but the phone's visit to Geekbench and TEENA suggests an announcement is not far off.

Related phones

Mi 10
Xiaomi Mi 10 View Full specs
$599 eBay $336 GeekBuying.com
  • Display 6.7 inches 2340 x 1080 pixels
  • Camera 108 MP (Quad camera) 20 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 8GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, not expandable
  • Battery 4780 mAh
  • OS Android 10 Xiaomi MI UI

