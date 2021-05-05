Get Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G with unlimited plan!

Xiaomi could launch three 11-inch iPad Pro and Galaxy Tab S7 competitors

Joshua Swingle
By Joshua Swingle
@joshuaswingle
May 05, 2021, 6:40 AM
Xiaomi could launch three 11-inch iPad Pro and Galaxy Tab S7 competitors
At one point Xiaomi used to compete exclusively in the low and mid-end smartphone price segments, but nowadays the Chinese brand also competes in the premium flagship market.

Its high-end devices have been received well by customers, despite some initial skepticism, and a new report says Xiaomi could attempt to replicate this success in the premium tablet market.

120Hz displays and high-end Snapdragon chipsets


XDA Developersreports that Xiaomi is working on three high-end tablets — codenamed ‘nabu,’ ‘enuma,’ and ‘elish’ — that have been referenced in the code of multiple MIUI 12.5 system apps.

These tablets were all found alongside methods that’d enable specific tablet features inside apps. A recent early version of the MIUI Home app contained a tablet navigation demo mode too, per the report.

‘Nabu’ is expected to be the cheapest model of the three. The information that was found suggests it’ll offer an 11-inch LCD display that supports a 120Hz refresh rate and offers a 2560 x 1600p resolution. That’s reportedly paired with an 8,720mAh battery and a Qualcomm Snapdragon chipset. Specifically, the evidence points towards the Snapdragon 855, Snapdragon 855+, or Snapdragon 860.


One Xiaomi tablet will also offer 5G connectivity


Xiaomi’s ‘elish’ model will retain the 120Hz LCD display and 2560 x 1600p resolution, although it’s possible that the panel size will be different. On this device, that’ll be combined with an even more powerful Snapdragon chipset.

The information hints at the Snapdragon 865, Snapdragon 865+, or Snapdragon 870. The latter powers the OnePlus 9R, while the others were included in most 2020 Android smartphone flagships.

Sitting atop the lineup will be ‘enuma.’ It seems to be a cellular version of ‘elish,’ meaning you’ll have the powerful chipset and support for voice calls over both 4G LTE and 5G networks.

There’s no word on the pricing yet, but Xiaomi’s history of offering great bang for your back means these three tablets could be great alternatives to Apple’s 11-inch iPad Pro and Samsung’s Galaxy Tab S7, which are largely considered to be the best tablets on the market.

