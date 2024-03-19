Up Next:
Xiaomi’s first phone packing Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 arrives on March 21
Qualcomm introduced its new AI-focused chipset, the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3, early this week. The US based chip maker mentioned some of the brands that will adopt the new chipset, and Xiaomi was among them.
Although Qualcomm said that the first Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 phones will be announced in the coming months, Xiaomi was much faster than that. The Chinese company has just confirmed that its next phone, the Civi 4 Pro, will be introduced on March 21 (via MyFixGuide).
More importantly, the Civi 4 Pro is Xiaomi’s first smartphone powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 processor. Along with the chipset, Xiaomi also revealed information about the phone’s triple camera, which will be enhanced by Leica.
Additionally, several Civi 4 Pro official images paint a clear picture of the phone’s overall design. Not to mention that each of these images contain more details about the device, such as the fact that it weighs around 177g and it’s just 7.45mm thin.
It’s important to add that the Civi 4 Pro will be exclusively available in China, but Xiaomi might bring it to other markets under a different name (possibly specs too) later on.
No details about price and availability have been revealed, but it looks like the Civi 4 Pro will be available in four colorways. At least one of them, the green model, will feature a dual-textured back panel (glass & leather).
