Leica says the Xiaomi 13 Ultra will be announced this month, launch globally

The anticipated Xiaomi 13 Ultra, which will most certainly be among the most advanced and intriguing devices Xiaomi will unravel in 2023, is coming later this April. This news was broken from a pretty reliable source—photography juggernaut Leica Camera, which revealed the exciting news on Twitter . Xiaomi and Leica have been partnering up for multiple flagship cameras, and the upcoming Xiaomi 13 Ultra phone will be no different.









Leica emphasizes on the importance of the camera system that will be pioneering on the Xiaomi 13 Ultra. Apparently, it will feature a Summicron lens that has "never been seen before" on the mobile photography field as of now. As explained by Leica, the camera system of the Xiaomi 13 Ultra will feature a large aperture for the main camera, be as compact as possible, and "have a high imaging performance" across the full focal length range.







But that's hardly all, as Leica iterates that the upcoming phone will have a very coherent camera system. What does this mean? As the camera company puts it, all lenses from the wide-angle to the telephoto one will deliver consistently excellent optical capabilities, hopefully with consistent color science and matching dynamics that boast similar imaging qualities.







With most phones, there could be minute (or major) differences in the overall image quality between the different lenses, which isn't a great experience due to the unpredictability of the final result. Hopefully, Xiaomi and Leica have found a way to ensure for consistency between the different cameras.







Leica also reveals that the Xiaomi 13 Ultra will be released globally. That's great news for all those who'd love to see a bit of a shake-up on the flagship camera scene. With a anticipated price of more than EUR1,300, at least in Europe, the Xiaomi 13 Ultra will be one of the most premium phones available, and will hopefully have the hardware specs to match.







The phone is expected to come with a QHD+ AMOLED display, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip, fast 90W charging, as well as a quad-camera setup helmed by a 50MP Sony IMX989 sensor, with the 50MP Sony IMX585 sensor behind the ultra-wide, 3x telephoto, and periscope cameras. Quite the saucy specs sheet!

















