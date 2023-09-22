The powerful Xiaomi 12T Pro with a huge 200MP camera is now 30% off its price on Amazon UK
Another tempting deal from Amazon UK brings another amazing high-end phone at a lower price. The smartphone in question is the high-end Xiaomi 12T Pro, which is currently 30% off its price, making it £191 more budget-friendly.
As a self-respecting "Pro" phone, the Xiaomi 12T Pro delivers top-tier performance thanks to the high-end, super-powerful Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset under the hood coupled with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage space. With these specs, you will easily run heavy apps and games like Genshin Impact without issues. The only downside is that the phone doesn't have a slot for a memory card, which means you can't expand its storage space.
As you can see, the Xiaomi 12T Pro is a Pro phone in every meaning of the word, and the best thing is it can now be yours for way less than usual. So go and grab one while it's enjoying that awesome 30% discount on Amazon UK!
Of course, in addition to top-tier performance, a true "Pro" phone must also be able to take stunning photos, and the Xiaomi 12T Pro covers this requirement as well. The phone takes beautiful photos with its humongous 200 MP camera — yep, Xiaomi doesn't play small — which can also shoot videos in up to 8K at 24fps. Also, don't worry, the 20 MP selfie snapper takes great pictures, so your selfies and your landscape photos will look gorgeous.
On the battery front, the Xiaomi 12T Pro packs a big 5000 mAh power cell, which can get you through the day without the need to top up. Moreover, the phone supports blazing-fast 120W wired charging, which fills the tank in only 20 minutes, so even if you do need to make a pit stop, it will be a short one.
