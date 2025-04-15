Xfinity makes a 5 year promise that may solve one of the worst things about home internet
In a surprising shift that feels like a response to long-standing customer complaints, Comcast is offering a five-year price guarantee on Xfinity Internet. This new deal means customers can lock in a flat monthly rate starting at $55, with no contract and no annual price hikes. The offer also includes unlimited data, a high-performance WiFi gateway, and even a year of free Xfinity Mobile service. It’s a rare move in the telecom world, where prices seem to climb every year for fewer perks.
This new internet package also comes with a few notable extras. Customers will get access to WiFi PowerBoost, which can deliver speeds up to 1 Gbps when connected to WiFi, even while on the go. It also includes advanced security features built directly into the gateway to block malware and suspicious activity, as well as parental controls through the Xfinity app. Plus, since more than 90 percent of Xfinity Mobile data usage happens over WiFi, this integration adds extra value for those using both services.
That said, this isn’t the first time we’ve seen ISPs try to change the narrative. Comcast has had a rocky history with customer satisfaction, especially when it comes to billing issues and tech support. While locking in your price for five years sounds like a dream, the real test will be in how well they execute on this promise.
If the service lives up to expectations, this could be a refreshing change in a space that rarely rewards loyalty. But if performance doesn’t match the pitch, customers might just be trading one frustration for another.
Comcast says this change is about transparency and simplicity. By eliminating yearly price jumps and avoiding contracts, the company is trying to win over customers tired of fine print and surprise fees. The plan is available nationwide and includes access to Comcast’s vast WiFi network, which it claims is the largest and fastest in the country.
Image credit — Comcast
To put this into context, Comcast’s main competitors like Verizon and AT&T continue to push plans with limited-time offers and fine print. Smaller fiber-based providers are also gaining traction, often boasting better upload speeds and customer service. With this new strategy, Comcast seems to be banking on stability and nationwide availability as its biggest strengths.
