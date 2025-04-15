Refurbished iPhone 13 from just $268

Xfinity makes a 5 year promise that may solve one of the worst things about home internet

By
1comment
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Wireless service Xfinity
Image with a laptop and smartphone with the Xfinity logo
In a surprising shift that feels like a response to long-standing customer complaints, Comcast is offering a five-year price guarantee on Xfinity Internet. This new deal means customers can lock in a flat monthly rate starting at $55, with no contract and no annual price hikes. The offer also includes unlimited data, a high-performance WiFi gateway, and even a year of free Xfinity Mobile service. It’s a rare move in the telecom world, where prices seem to climb every year for fewer perks.

Comcast says this change is about transparency and simplicity. By eliminating yearly price jumps and avoiding contracts, the company is trying to win over customers tired of fine print and surprise fees. The plan is available nationwide and includes access to Comcast’s vast WiFi network, which it claims is the largest and fastest in the country.



This new internet package also comes with a few notable extras. Customers will get access to WiFi PowerBoost, which can deliver speeds up to 1 Gbps when connected to WiFi, even while on the go. It also includes advanced security features built directly into the gateway to block malware and suspicious activity, as well as parental controls through the Xfinity app. Plus, since more than 90 percent of Xfinity Mobile data usage happens over WiFi, this integration adds extra value for those using both services.

To put this into context, Comcast’s main competitors like Verizon and AT&T continue to push plans with limited-time offers and fine print. Smaller fiber-based providers are also gaining traction, often boasting better upload speeds and customer service. With this new strategy, Comcast seems to be banking on stability and nationwide availability as its biggest strengths.

That said, this isn’t the first time we’ve seen ISPs try to change the narrative. Comcast has had a rocky history with customer satisfaction, especially when it comes to billing issues and tech support. While locking in your price for five years sounds like a dream, the real test will be in how well they execute on this promise.

If the service lives up to expectations, this could be a refreshing change in a space that rarely rewards loyalty. But if performance doesn’t match the pitch, customers might just be trading one frustration for another.
Did you enjoy reading this article?
There's more to explore with a FREE members account.
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Manage your newsletter choices
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/326-200/johanna.jpg
Johanna Romero Senior News Writer
Johanna 'Jojo the Techie' is a skilled mobile technology expert with over 15 years of hands-on experience, specializing in the Google ecosystem and Pixel devices. Known for her user-friendly approach, she leverages her vast tech support background to provide accessible and insightful coverage on latest technology trends. As a recognized thought leader and former member of #TeamPixel, Johanna ensures she stays at the forefront of Google services and products, making her a reliable source for all things Pixel and ChromeOS.
Read the latest from Johanna Romero

Popular Stories

T-Mobile Tuesdays giveaways may never be the same again
T-Mobile Tuesdays giveaways may never be the same again
T-Mobile is working on a glitch that caused some customers with AutoPay enabled to be charged twice
T-Mobile is working on a glitch that caused some customers with AutoPay enabled to be charged twice
T-Mobile might soon make up for one of its most controversial changes of the last couple of years
T-Mobile might soon make up for one of its most controversial changes of the last couple of years
Loading Comments...

Recommended Stories

Latest News

Verizon has quietly upgraded its best plan in two big T-Mobile-crushing ways
Verizon has quietly upgraded its best plan in two big T-Mobile-crushing ways
Well, that's new! AT&T just made your router as upgradeable as your phone
Well, that's new! AT&T just made your router as upgradeable as your phone
Laptop running hot while typing emails? It might be Outlook's fault
Laptop running hot while typing emails? It might be Outlook's fault
Samsung could replace Gemini as Motorola also plans to leave Apple Intelligence in the dust
Samsung could replace Gemini as Motorola also plans to leave Apple Intelligence in the dust
Have a Qi2 phone? Enjoy the benefits of MagSafe with these excellent Baseus Ultra Slim power banks!
Have a Qi2 phone? Enjoy the benefits of MagSafe with these excellent Baseus Ultra Slim power banks!
The mighty Asus ROG Strix Scar 18 (2025) is up for grabs
The mighty Asus ROG Strix Scar 18 (2025) is up for grabs
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless