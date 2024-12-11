Google Pixel 9 with 20% discount!

X will let free users chat with Grok AI now: prepare for sarcastic replies

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
X app on the Google Play Store showing the Install buttob, rating, and downloads number.
Social media platform X is now letting you use the service's AI chatbot, Grok, for free instead of having to pay for X Premium. The free version gives you 10 free prompts every 2 hours, and this allows image generation as well. Free users will be limited to analyzing 3 images per day.

Right now, generative AI has become the focus of every tech company out there. Google, Meta, OpenAI, and other companies have all made great advances in generative AI. Elon Musk has also joined the AI fun with his xAI, and also integrating an AI chatbot called Grok into X.

The chatbot was launched back in 2023 but was exclusive to premium users. In October of this year, it also became capable of generating images. And now, X is making it available to free users with some limitations.

You have 10 free prompts every 2 hours, and generating an image is also considered a prompt. You are limited to analyzing just 3 images per day though. X first started testing the free version of its AI chatbot in several countries, including New Zealand.

If you want more access to Grok, you would be required to buy an X Premium subscription. This costs $8 a month or $84 a year. OpenAI's ChatGPT and Anthropic's Claude also have free versions and paid subscription versions.

Grok is being promoted as an AI chatbot with a sense of humor and also sarcasm. Apparently, Grok has fewer filters than models from OpenAI and Google and gives responses some other chatbots wouldn't.

X also has a new image generator called Aurora which also has very few restrictions. Aurora can generate images of public and copyrighted figures like Mickey Mouse for example, without issues.


I think that giving X users access to a free version of its generative AI chatbot is a good idea. This may attract people who like the chatbot to purchase the premium version to remove limitations and is generally a normal practice when it comes to AI at the moment.
Create a free account and join our vibrant community
Register to enjoy the full PhoneArena experience. Here’s what you get with your PhoneArena account:
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Build your personal phone library
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/262-200/Iskra-P.jpg
Iskra Petrova News and Affiliate Content Writer
Izzy, a tech enthusiast and a key part of the PhoneArena team, specializes in delivering the latest mobile tech news and finding the best tech deals. Her interests extend to cybersecurity, phone design innovations, and camera capabilities. Outside her professional life, Izzy, a literature master's degree holder, enjoys reading, painting, and learning languages. She's also a personal growth advocate, believing in the power of experience and gratitude. Whether it's walking her Chihuahua or singing her heart out, Izzy embraces life with passion and curiosity.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Verizon users with Samsung phones should brace for another shock
Verizon users with Samsung phones should brace for another shock
T-Mobile is bringing back a popular freebie this Tuesday
T-Mobile is bringing back a popular freebie this Tuesday
T-Mobile shares crash following comments made by CEO Mike Sievert
T-Mobile shares crash following comments made by CEO Mike Sievert
The Pixel Fold just became a no-brainer, with a massive $809 discount and a new all-time low
The Pixel Fold just became a no-brainer, with a massive $809 discount and a new all-time low
This is why the FBI is warning iOS users not to text Android users and vice versa
This is why the FBI is warning iOS users not to text Android users and vice versa
The Garmin Fenix 7 is up for grabs at an irresistible price on Amazon
The Garmin Fenix 7 is up for grabs at an irresistible price on Amazon

Latest News

TSMC's test run of 2nm chips results in a yield just short of what's acceptable for mass production
TSMC's test run of 2nm chips results in a yield just short of what's acceptable for mass production
Pixel 9a or Pixel 6.3? Hey, Google… I like smaller phones, but not THAT much
Pixel 9a or Pixel 6.3? Hey, Google… I like smaller phones, but not THAT much
These Jabra Elite earbuds with military-grade toughness are back to their best price on Amazon
These Jabra Elite earbuds with military-grade toughness are back to their best price on Amazon
Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra storage and RAM options revealed
Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra storage and RAM options revealed
Nothing Phone (3) will excel where no Samsung, Google or Apple has impressed
Nothing Phone (3) will excel where no Samsung, Google or Apple has impressed
Pixel's exclusive Simple View feature helps those with impaired vision use their phones
Pixel's exclusive Simple View feature helps those with impaired vision use their phones
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless