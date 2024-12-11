X will let free users chat with Grok AI now: prepare for sarcastic replies
Social media platform X is now letting you use the service's AI chatbot, Grok, for free instead of having to pay for X Premium. The free version gives you 10 free prompts every 2 hours, and this allows image generation as well. Free users will be limited to analyzing 3 images per day.
Right now, generative AI has become the focus of every tech company out there. Google, Meta, OpenAI, and other companies have all made great advances in generative AI. Elon Musk has also joined the AI fun with his xAI, and also integrating an AI chatbot called Grok into X.
You have 10 free prompts every 2 hours, and generating an image is also considered a prompt. You are limited to analyzing just 3 images per day though. X first started testing the free version of its AI chatbot in several countries, including New Zealand.
Grok is being promoted as an AI chatbot with a sense of humor and also sarcasm. Apparently, Grok has fewer filters than models from OpenAI and Google and gives responses some other chatbots wouldn't.
X also has a new image generator called Aurora which also has very few restrictions. Aurora can generate images of public and copyrighted figures like Mickey Mouse for example, without issues.
The chatbot was launched back in 2023 but was exclusive to premium users. In October of this year, it also became capable of generating images. And now, X is making it available to free users with some limitations.
If you want more access to Grok, you would be required to buy an X Premium subscription. This costs $8 a month or $84 a year. OpenAI's ChatGPT and Anthropic's Claude also have free versions and paid subscription versions.
I think that giving X users access to a free version of its generative AI chatbot is a good idea. This may attract people who like the chatbot to purchase the premium version to remove limitations and is generally a normal practice when it comes to AI at the moment.
