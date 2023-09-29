X in trouble once again after reportedly removing tool to report election misinformation

Pre-order Meta Quest 3 for $499.99 now!

X in trouble once again after allegedly removing tool to report election-related misinformation
X (or the former Twitter) has been finding itself in the headlines recently, especially due to alleged widespread misinformation on the platform. Now, AndroidHeadlines reports that X appears to have removed a feature that allowed users to report misinformation related to elections. Now, Reset Australia has sent an open letter to X, underlining the need for the tool as the country approaches an important referendum.

The feature was initially available for the U.S., Australia, and South Korea, and it provided a direct channel for users to report misinformation pertaining to elections. Users can still report posts as hateful, abusive, or spam, but they no longer have a dedicated channel for electoral misinformation.

That's a big issue for Australia as the country is planning for its first referendum in nearly 25 years, which is going to be held on October 14. For this reason, Reset Australia (Reset is a global initiative to fight against digital threats to democracy) has sent an open letter to X to explain how this is an issue. The letter states the change has happened in the last week or two.

This news comes right at a time when the European Union has published a report finding X the platform with the most misinformation and disinformation. European Commission Vice President Vera Jourova recently stated that X will have to comply with obligations when it comes to disinformation.

