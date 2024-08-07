Over 40% off Moto G Stylus on Amazon!

X sues major advertisers for alleged boycott

By
1comment
X sues major advertisers for alleged boycott
X, formerly Twitter, is suing several major advertisers, including Mars, Unilever, and CVS Health. This action is part of an antitrust lawsuit against the Global Alliance for Responsible Media (GARM), as announced by CEO Linda Yaccarino in an open letter.

Yaccarino claims that these advertisers participated in an “illegal boycott” of X. She argues that this boycott aimed to hurt the platform's diverse user base, which includes sports fans, gamers, journalists, activists, parents, and leaders.

GARM, part of the World Federation of Advertisers, was created to set safety guidelines for online advertising. The lawsuit alleges that GARM and other groups worked together to keep billions of dollars in ad revenue away from X.

This is not the first lawsuit X has filed over advertiser issues. The company previously sued the Center for Countering Digital Hate (CCDH) after the group published research criticizing X for not removing hateful posts. That lawsuit was dismissed, with the judge stating X was trying to "punish" the group.

Elon Musk, who owns X, shared his frustration in a recent post, saying, “We tried being nice for 2 years and got nothing but empty words. Now, it is war.”

I think this lawsuit shows how tricky it is for platforms like X to manage free speech and keep advertisers happy. It feels like a tough battle that could shake up how ads work on social media.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/262-200/Iskra-P.jpg
Iskra Petrova News and Affiliate Content Writer
Izzy, a tech enthusiast and a key part of the PhoneArena team, specializes in delivering the latest mobile tech news and finding the best tech deals. Her interests extend to cybersecurity, phone design innovations, and camera capabilities. Outside her professional life, Izzy, a literature master's degree holder, enjoys reading, painting, and learning languages. She's also a personal growth advocate, believing in the power of experience and gratitude. Whether it's walking her Chihuahua or singing her heart out, Izzy embraces life with passion and curiosity.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile users will want to delete one app from their phones after latest update
T-Mobile users will want to delete one app from their phones after latest update
T-Mobile has made itself harder to reach for Android users
T-Mobile has made itself harder to reach for Android users
iPhone 16: The 10 best features we're excited about
iPhone 16: The 10 best features we're excited about
Amazon unexpectedly makes Motorola's Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) mid-ranger cheaper than ever
Amazon unexpectedly makes Motorola's Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) mid-ranger cheaper than ever
Amazon reduces the price of the fancy Galaxy Watch 6 Classic to a new all-time low
Amazon reduces the price of the fancy Galaxy Watch 6 Classic to a new all-time low
iPhone 16 launch date leak says it will be announced a few days earlier than last year
iPhone 16 launch date leak says it will be announced a few days earlier than last year

Latest News

Google announces new Gemini integrations and a new Assistant voice for its smart home products
Google announces new Gemini integrations and a new Assistant voice for its smart home products
Google unveils redesigned Nest Thermostat with advanced AI and energy-saving features
Google unveils redesigned Nest Thermostat with advanced AI and energy-saving features
Google tests a solution for YouTube live stream ads that could also work with regular videos
Google tests a solution for YouTube live stream ads that could also work with regular videos
Click back: The iPhone 16 Pro starts the Smartphone Button Renaissance
Click back: The iPhone 16 Pro starts the Smartphone Button Renaissance
The Google TV Streamer (4K) that replaces the old dongle is now available to pre-order
The Google TV Streamer (4K) that replaces the old dongle is now available to pre-order
Let's talk about $$$: will the iPhone 16 price go up, down… or sideways?
Let's talk about $$$: will the iPhone 16 price go up, down… or sideways?
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless