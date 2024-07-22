Beats Studio Pro with a 51% discount on Amazon!
X is working on a feature that allows you to disable links in replies to your post

X is working on addressing spam posts on the platform. One of its latest efforts on this front is a new feature that's been discovered by Nima Owji, an independent app researcher. The researcher has uncovered unreleased X features in the past and now says that X is working on the ability to disable links in replies.

Users will be able to tick a box for the option if they don't want people to respond with links to their posts.


Christopher Stanley, who's the Senior Director for Security Engineering at the social media platform has confirmed that the feature exists in a separate post. The feature helps keep spam bots away and prevents real humans from promoting themselves and their websites on other people's posts. Unfortunately, it can also prevent people from posting legitimate sources if they're trying to debunk false information.

As with almost anything these days, this feature as you can see can be a double-edged sword. It is great to prevent scammers but it would be bad in the case where it fails to stop false information from spreading. We'll see how this feature will be used when it's live. For now, I'm left hoping it will do more good than harm.
