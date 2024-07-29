X (formerly Twitter) is developing DM editing feature

Over 40% off Moto G Stylus on Amazon!

X (formerly Twitter) is reportedly developing a new DM editing feature for its users. This is big news for users who have been asking for this feature for a while, as it allows for fixing typos and errors in messages without having to send a new one. This functionality is already offered by other popular messaging apps like WhatsApp and Telegram.

The news was confirmed by an X employee, who announced that the development team is starting to work on the feature. While there isn't an estimated time of arrival yet, Elon Musk showed his support with an emoji on the original post. Interestingly, the concept of "Edits in replies" was also raised, to which Enrique responded with "baby steps," suggesting that it's not an immediate priority.

X posts confirming the future launch of a DM editing feature

What Could This Mean for Users?

The addition of DM editing could greatly enhance the user experience on X. It would provide more control and flexibility over conversations, which could lead to clearer communication and fewer misunderstandings. Things like quickly fixing typos or adding important details after a message has been sent are some of the benefits that come to mind.

However, like any feature added to a massive platform such as X, there are also concerns about how this could be abused, leading to even more spam. Furthermore, there is also the risk of users creating fake DMs using this feature, even though we can assume that there will be a timestamp on when a message has been edited.

What About Unsending Messages?

Some apps that allow message editing also offer the ability to unsend messages completely. It's unclear at this point whether X will include this feature as well. If it does, it would give users even more control over their conversations, allowing them to retract messages they regret sending.

It will be interesting to see how the DM editing feature is implemented and how users respond to it. Will it become a popular feature and lead to more meaningful conversations on X? Only time will tell.
