Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak hospitalized in Mexico City after possibly suffering a stroke

Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak is reportedly in a hospital in Mexico after suffering what at first was believed to be a stroke. TMZ has been informed by sources with "direct knowledge" of the incident that the "Woz" is actually suffering from vertigo. The latter is a symptom that makes you feel dizzy. It also can make the room that you're in feel like it is spinning. Wozniak was supposed to take part in a World Business Forum event in Mexico City Wednesday afternoon.





Reuters reports that it could not confirm whether Wozniak had been hospitalized. TMZ stated that Wozniak finished his speech at the World Business Forum Event and told his wife that he was "feeling strange." She told him immediately to get to the hospital. Wozniak resisted but his wife insisted and both went to a local hospital where Steve was reportedly undergoing testing.









Wozniak and Steve Jobs teamed up to create Apple Computer in 1976. Wozniak was the tech guy and Jobs was the businessman, salesman and the face of the company. On December 12th, 1980, Apple went public making both Jobs and Wozniak millionaires. Five years later, Wozniak left Apple . And while you might expect that "The Woz," as he is affectionately known, might be a strong Apple supporter, he has been known to walk around with an Android phone because of his predilection for tinkering with consumer electronic devices.





Wozniak is credited with building the Apple I and Apple II computers which propelled Apple into the nascent market for personal computers and in those early days set up a challenge between Apple's computers and those made by IBM. Apple went on to become the most valuable public company trading on a U.S. market. Jobs remained at Apple for years after Wozniak left before being fired by the man he hand-selected to be CEO, former Pepsi executive John Sculley,





Eventually, Apple purchased a company founded by Jobs called Next which led to Jobs' return as Apple CEO. And that kicked off a run of new products that Silicon Valley had never seen before: iMac, iPod, iPhone, and the iPad. Jobs succumbed to pancreatic cancer in 2011 at the age of 56.





This is a breaking story. Check in for updates.

