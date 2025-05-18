Refurbished iPhone 12 from $196
Pre-order the Galaxy S25 Edge now—score a 512GB free storage upgrade!
Pre-order the Galaxy S25 Edge now—score a 512GB free storage upgrade!

Woman caught on video scrolling on a transparent "phone" that is sold out

Many thought the transparent "phone" used by a woman in a viral video was a new cutting-edge Nokia model.

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
A smartphone addict stares wide-eyed at the display on his Apple iPhone.
A recent TikTok video left phone enthusiasts and others wondering about a phone that a woman standing in a line was scrolling through. Seeing someone pass the time while waiting in a line by viewing content on their handset is nothing new. What surprised those who watched the 9-second video was the phone's transparent body. The video was recorded this past Wednesday in San Francisco and was posted on TikTok by a subscriber who goes by the moniker "askcatgpt." The video has garnered 3.3 million likes.

The clip shows a woman in what could be a line at a Chipotle restaurant thumb-scrolling on a transparent glass slab. As she moves her thumb, her head is down with her eyes focused on where the screen would be. The entire "device" is transparent with no components or content showing, and it is the same size and shape as a traditional smartphone. On the video she shared with TikTok, "askcatgpt" superimposed the question,  "I'm sorry, WTF IS THAT?" Several people responded to that query.

@askcatgpt

Completely clear phone spotted in San Francisco on May 14…?!? Wtf?????? Link in bio for more deets. (NOT SPONSORED)

♬ original sound - CatGPT

Quite a few people thought that it was a new Nokia phone, while one said that it was released by Nokia last October and called it the Nokia Clear Phone. No such phone exists. There were some clever responses, such as the one noting how difficult it would be to find this phone if it went missing. "She’s on a mission from the future," wrote a TikTok subscriber. "I can see right through this," joked another.

As it turned out, the product is real and is already sold out. It is called a methaphone and is simply a clear piece of acrylic shaped like an iPhone. The creator of methaphone figured that with so many people addicted to their phones, these people might be able to manage their smartphone addiction by replacing a real handset with something that feels and looks like a real phone in their pockets.

TikTokker "askcatgpt" did make an admission about her personal smartphone usage by noting that after taking the methaphone out with her for about a week, she probably has not reduced the amount of time she uses her real phone. Smartphone addiction does have a legitimate cause, according to neuroscientist Dr. Mark Williams, who told Australian media, "Every time we receive a notification – whether it’s a ping, vibration, or visual alert – our brain perceives it as something requiring immediate attention. This activates our cognitive control network, diverting focus away from what we were doing."

Recommended Stories
@askcatgpt I’m sending out a batch of methaphones to people who have ideas for (safe) social experiments they’d like to run with them— break it out on the subway? Show it to a 5 year old? Replace your phone for a week? The only catch is that you have to write or document your experience in a post online (e.g. blog post, medium, substack, YouTube, tikTok, Ig, etc) The goal is to keep the conversation going. If you’re interested, fill out the super short survey at the link in my bio! Let’s keep the conversation going!  #tech#methaphone♬ original sound - Noah Kahan

If the idea of curbing smartphone addiction with a fake phone-shaped product sounds familiar, back in 2014 a Kickstarter-funded product called the NoPhone offered those addicted to their phones an iPhone-shaped plastic slab designed to replace a real smartphone in a pocket or hand. Seeking to raise $5,000 over Kickstarter, the creators of NoPhone were able to bank $18,000. Eventually, the NoPhone appeared on Shark Tank in Season 7 with its creators seeking $25,000 for 25% equity in the company. No deal was made.

The NoPhone Air and NoPhone Zero were later launched along with a model that had a mirror for "selfies." After selling a rumored 10,000 units over the years, the novelty of NoPhone just faded away in the last year or two.
Did you enjoy this article?
Еxplore more with a FREE members account.
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Manage your newsletter choices
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/39-200/Alan-F.jpg
Alan Friedman Senior News Writer
Alan, an ardent smartphone enthusiast and a veteran writer at PhoneArena since 2009, has witnessed and chronicled the transformative years of mobile technology. Owning iconic phones from the original iPhone to the iPhone 15 Pro Max, he has seen smartphones evolve into a global phenomenon. Beyond smartphones, Alan has covered the emergence of tablets, smartwatches, and smart speakers.
Read the latest from Alan Friedman
Loading Comments...

Recommended Stories

T-Mobile is desperately trying to stop its users from leaving with better-than-ever retention offers
T-Mobile is desperately trying to stop its users from leaving with better-than-ever retention offers
T-Mobile has already given phone buyers a reason not to pick any other carrier this year
T-Mobile has already given phone buyers a reason not to pick any other carrier this year
Ex-Verizon customer has a cautionary tale for anyone planning to leave
Ex-Verizon customer has a cautionary tale for anyone planning to leave

Latest News

Your Android phone could soon be getting a feature to rival one of the iPhone’s smartest tricks
Your Android phone could soon be getting a feature to rival one of the iPhone’s smartest tricks
Amazon launches a rare Garmin Forerunner 265 promo you just can't pass up
Amazon launches a rare Garmin Forerunner 265 promo you just can't pass up
Samsung could be making a big change to make their next foldables even thinner, but at what cost?
Samsung could be making a big change to make their next foldables even thinner, but at what cost?
This phone has the best battery life of 2025 and it's not even close
This phone has the best battery life of 2025 and it's not even close
Pixel 6a explodes and catches on fire. The one clue to look for that can give you an early warning
Pixel 6a explodes and catches on fire. The one clue to look for that can give you an early warning
Nothing Phone (3) is NOT the mid-range phone we’ve been waiting for
Nothing Phone (3) is NOT the mid-range phone we’ve been waiting for
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless