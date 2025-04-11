With Google's help, Oppo wants to make your phone think more like you
Artificial intelligence is advancing at lightning speed and Google is staying at the forefront as one of its key leaders. Recently, the tech giant kicked off its Google Cloud Next 2025 conference, where it showcases the latest advancements in Google Cloud technologies, products and services.
And as expected, fresh announcements about new partnerships are rolling in, like the one between Google and Samsung, which involves the cute mobile robot Ballie powered by Gemini AI. And now, another key partnership with Oppo gets the spotlight.
Agentic AI is a big shift in artificial intelligence, where systems go beyond simply reacting to commands or generating content. With agentic AI, these systems can autonomously sense their environment, set goals, plan actions, execute tasks, learn from feedback and adjust their behavior to achieve those goals, all with minimal human input.
Oppo shared its vision for Agentic AI at Google Cloud Next 2025, highlighting its strategy to lead in AI experiences through a combination of in-house development and strategic partnerships with Google.
OPPO's focus has always been on the user, and our goal is very clear: to lead innovation in AI experience and provide the best experience. We are continuously enhancing AI experiences through strategic collaborations with partners like Google Cloud, aiming to deliver Agentic AI capabilities to OPPO users.
– Jason Liao, President of the Oppo Research Institute, April 2025
At the event, Oppo introduced AI Search – a tool powered by Google Cloud that makes searching through complex documents easier. Basically, it lets users pull up detailed information using simple, natural language queries. Along with this, Oppo has shown off its latest breakthroughs in AI Productivity, Creativity, and Imaging.
Looking ahead, Oppo is diving into the next stage of its Agentic AI journey, focusing on delivering even smarter, more personalized experiences for users. How?
The company is building a new user knowledge system that aims to centralize all your data, tackling the issue of fragmented information on mobile devices. This system will learn from your actions, interests and memories, providing more tailored AI interactions and pushing the vision of AI-driven operating systems closer to reality.
So, while nothing truly revolutionary here, it is clear Oppo is jumping on the AI agent bandwagon, too, signaling that this might indeed be the future. OpenAI's powerful ChatGPT is pushing in the same direction as well and whether we are ready or not, this is where things are headed.
In addition to exploring Agentic AI, Oppo made waves earlier this year with its big step in AI security, unveiling the AI Private Computing Cloud. This new system uses Google Cloud's Confidential Computing to create a secure environment for AI data processing. With end-to-end encryption, it ensures that all AI interactions are handled privately.
By teaming up with a major player like Google, Oppo wants to push the boundaries of AI adoption. Its goal? To reshape how AI is experienced on its devices, like the latest Find X8 Ultra, the company just launched. By the end of 2025, Oppo plans to have 100 million users worldwide, tapping into the power of Oppo AI to transform their everyday interactions.
This all sounds a bit familiar? Well, that is probably because it is similar to what we've already heard from Google, Samsung and Apple. Last year, Google unveiled its Gemini 2.0 model, capable of reasoning, planning and remembering like a personal assistant. Apple has also teased its own Siri 2.0, promising smarter learning over time with better context awareness and third-party app integration – though we are still waiting for that.
