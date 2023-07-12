Various wireless firms including Cricket, Visible, Verizon and T-Mobile offer free trials

For a while now, those with an eSIM-compatible iPhone (which includes the iPhone SE 2 and iPhone SE 3, the iPhone XR, the iPhone XS series, and later) could easily try out Cricket's wireless service. Actually Cricket is an MVNO or Mobile Virtual Network Operator. This means that it doesn't own any wireless networks but instead, it buys service from AT&T and resells it to the public. Cricket is also owned by AT&T







If your iPhone has an eSIM, you don't need a physical SIM card to connect to a network. And that is why the iOS version of the tryCricket app is so enticing. Install the app on your iPhone from the App Store by tapping on this link , follow the simple directions, and in as fast as 15 minutes, you'll be running your iPhone on the AT&T network via Cricket. The trial lasts 15 days and includes 3GB of data.





And when the trial ends, you can follow the simple directions that will officially switch you to Cricket. The app's dashboard can help you determine how much you'll save by switching for good.









Now if you own an Android phone, things are a little different. Starting yesterday, the tryCricket app was launched on the Play Store but unlike the iOS app, the Android version of the app will merely arrange for you to receive a physical SIM card in the snail mail. Inserting the SIM card into the SIM slot will give your Android phone 14 days of free Cricket service with up to 3GB of Data.





Other wireless carriers offering free trials via eSIM include Verizon's all-digital unit Visible . I recently tried a 15-day free trial which expires tomorrow; it was a breeze to sign up with and the service was outstanding. T-Mobile allows you to test out its network for three months with its Network Pass and with this trial, T-Mobile will compare its service and 5G coverage in real-time with your current wireless provider. With Network Pass, you'll get three free months of data while keeping your current phone number.





All you need to do is install the T-Mobile app on your unlocked iPhone or Android device (tap the appropriate link) and tap on Try T-Mobile. After the trial is up, if you want to make the switch permanent, this can be handled via the app.



