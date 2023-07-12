Reserve your Galaxy ZFold 5 & ZFlip 5 now!
Prime Day deals are now live!
Check the amazing discounts on Samsung, OnePlus, Motorola, and more.

Various wireless firms including Cricket, Visible, Verizon and T-Mobile offer free trials

T-Mobile Verizon Wireless service Cricket
1
Various wireless firms including Cricket, Visible, Verizon and T-Mobile offer free trials
For a while now, those with an eSIM-compatible iPhone (which includes the iPhone SE 2 and iPhone SE 3, the iPhone XR, the iPhone XS series, and later) could easily try out Cricket's wireless service. Actually Cricket is an MVNO or Mobile Virtual Network Operator. This means that it doesn't own any wireless networks but instead, it buys service from AT&T and resells it to the public. Cricket is also owned by AT&T.

If your iPhone has an eSIM, you don't need a physical SIM card to connect to a network. And that is why the iOS version of the tryCricket app is so enticing. Install the app on your iPhone from the App Store by tapping on this link, follow the simple directions, and in as fast as 15 minutes, you'll be running your iPhone on the AT&T network via Cricket. The trial lasts 15 days and includes 3GB of data.

And when the trial ends, you can follow the simple directions that will officially switch you to Cricket. The app's dashboard can help you determine how much you'll save by switching for good.

T-Mobile's Network Pass gives you up to three free months of unlimited data to try - Various wireless firms including Cricket, Visible, Verizon and T-Mobile offer free trials
T-Mobile's Network Pass gives you up to three free months of unlimited data to try

Now if you own an Android phone, things are a little different. Starting yesterday, the tryCricket app was launched on the Play Store but unlike the iOS app, the Android version of the app will merely arrange for you to receive a physical SIM card in the snail mail. Inserting the SIM card into the SIM slot will give your Android phone 14 days of free Cricket service with up to 3GB of Data.

Other wireless carriers offering free trials via eSIM include Verizon's all-digital unit Visible. I recently tried a 15-day free trial which expires tomorrow; it was a breeze to sign up with and the service was outstanding. T-Mobile allows you to test out its network for three months with its Network Pass and with this trial, T-Mobile will compare its service and 5G coverage in real-time with your current wireless provider. With Network Pass, you'll get three free months of data while keeping your current phone number.

All you need to do is install the T-Mobile app on your unlocked iPhone or Android device (tap the appropriate link) and tap on Try T-Mobile. After the trial is up, if you want to make the switch permanent, this can be handled via the app.

Verizon also offers three months of free 5G Ultra Wideband data for unlocked iOS and Android phones with eSIM support. Install the appropriate MyVerizon app (iOS, Android) and follow the directions to sign up for the trial.

Popular stories

This rugged Garmin smartwatch with 'infinite' battery life is on sale at a phenomenal price
This rugged Garmin smartwatch with 'infinite' battery life is on sale at a phenomenal price
Best Buy's Black Friday in July sale demolishes Samsung's Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra prices
Best Buy's Black Friday in July sale demolishes Samsung's Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra prices
Google is working to take Airplane Mode to the next level
Google is working to take Airplane Mode to the next level
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Flip 5 preorder reservations are live: get your bonus now!
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Flip 5 preorder reservations are live: get your bonus now!
T-Mobile vs Verizon vs AT&T: Crazy detailed new 4G and 5G tests yield two big nationwide winners
T-Mobile vs Verizon vs AT&T: Crazy detailed new 4G and 5G tests yield two big nationwide winners
Why the iPhone 15 Pro Max might prove to be too much for Pixel users to ignore
Why the iPhone 15 Pro Max might prove to be too much for Pixel users to ignore
Loading Comments...

Latest News

Apple iPad mini (2021) is back to its all-time low just ahead of Prime Day
Apple iPad mini (2021) is back to its all-time low just ahead of Prime Day
Customize your Motorola Razr+ cover display even further with CoverScreen OS
Customize your Motorola Razr+ cover display even further with CoverScreen OS
Amazon's most powerful tablet is massively discounted right now
Amazon's most powerful tablet is massively discounted right now
The Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE comes with a mind-blowing discount in time for Prime Day
The Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE comes with a mind-blowing discount in time for Prime Day
Best Buy lowers the price of the Sony LinkBuds S, making them some of the best affordable earbuds out there
Best Buy lowers the price of the Sony LinkBuds S, making them some of the best affordable earbuds out there
Rugged Garmin Instinct Solar smartwatch with top-notch battery life drops to a crazy low price
Rugged Garmin Instinct Solar smartwatch with top-notch battery life drops to a crazy low price
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless