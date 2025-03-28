Save up to $230 with the Galaxy A36 5G!
Windows 11 update flags a core Lenovo tool as risky - and it's causing problems

Lenovo Laptops
A Windows 11 update seems to be giving some Lenovo ThinkPad users a headache when trying to install BIOS updates. In fact, some Lenovo laptops outright can't install BIOS updates after this Windows patch.

The issue is due to a change that Microsoft made in Windows 11 and Windows 10. Apparently, it's a tweak that the company made to block a certain executable file - WinFlash64.exe. The change has been made in the latest patches for Windows, and it seems it's generally put in place because of security reasons.

However, the update is also giving some ThinkPad owners a headache when it comes to BIOS updates. People using either Lenovo's BIOS Update Utility or the Lenovo Vantage app may be unable to install the BIOS update and see the process fail, accompanied by an error message.

A few different error messages might pop up for different users, but the effect is the same: the update just won't happen.

In fact, after this patch, the BIOS update for these Lenovo machines is considered by the OS as being a 'vulnerable driver', hence a risk to the whole system. And yep, this means Windows just won't run the process, and that's it.

The updates that are bringing this change are 24H2, 23H2, and 22H2 for Windows 11, and Windows 10's 22H2. These are, unfortunately, all active versions of Microsoft's OS.

But before you start frowning and getting ready to toss out your Windows machine in frustration, breathe: a fix is reportedly already coming.

For now, you can use Windows Update to apply the BIOS update for your Lenovo ThinkPad and skip the BIOS Update Utility. That is, if Windows has found the relevant patch though, if not, just keep checking.

Lenovo has also been working on fixing the issue. With the newest BIOS version (v1.61), there should be a fix coming. Nevertheless, flagging a BIOS update as a risk is pretty strange (despite the fact that a small risk exists always when installing BIOS updates). Hopefully, it gets resolved quickly and doesn't become too big of a hassle.
