Win one of two OnePlus 10 Pro 5G phones being given away by T-Mobile

How would you like to win a OnePlus 10 Pro 5G from T-Mobile? Last week, the carrier announced a new sweepstakes that started May 3rd and runs through tomorrow, May 10th, at 11:59 pm Pacific Time. Entering the sweepstakes is a snap. Go to the T-Mobile YouTube channel and subscribe. To do this, open the YouTube app on your handset and using the search tool, look for T-Mobile Channel.





When you get to that page, tap on subscribe. Make sure that your YouTube app is set to "public" for channel subscriptions. This will allow T-Mobile to verify that you were subscribed to its YouTube channel if you win the handset. To have this set correctly, open the YouTube app and tap on the profile picture and the gear icon settings.





Next, from the menu on the left, tap on Privacy. And for this sweepstakes, you'll choose to turn off "Keep all my subscriptions private." Once you've set all of this up, watch the following video: "OnePlus 10 Pro 5G Unboxing: Hasselblad Camera System | T-Mobile" which you will find right here . Leave a comment detailing the feature of the phone that you saw in the video that you consider to be your favorite.











Now, you need to fill out the Sweepstakes Contest Form . The sweepstakes is open to those legally residing in one of the 50 United States, the District of Columbia, or Puerto Rico who are at least 18 years old. Two lucky people will each win a OnePlus 10 Pro 5G and the total value of the prizes being given away comes to a total of $1,799.98.



