 Win one of two OnePlus 10 Pro 5G phones being given away by T-Mobile - PhoneArena
Save on Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra

Win one of two OnePlus 10 Pro 5G phones being given away by T-Mobile

Android OnePlus 5G
Alan Friedman
@wolfcallsputs
1
Win one of two OnePlus 10 Pro 5G phones being given away by T-Mobile
How would you like to win a OnePlus 10 Pro 5G from T-Mobile? Last week, the carrier announced a new sweepstakes that started May 3rd and runs through tomorrow, May 10th, at 11:59 pm Pacific Time. Entering the sweepstakes is a snap. Go to the T-Mobile YouTube channel and subscribe. To do this, open the YouTube app on your handset and using the search tool, look for T-Mobile Channel.

When you get to that page, tap on subscribe. Make sure that your YouTube app is set to "public" for channel subscriptions. This will allow T-Mobile to verify that you were subscribed to its YouTube channel if you win the handset. To have this set correctly, open the YouTube app and tap on the profile picture and the gear icon settings.

Next, from the menu on the left, tap on Privacy. And for this sweepstakes, you'll choose to turn off "Keep all my subscriptions private." Once you've set all of this up, watch the following video: "OnePlus 10 Pro 5G Unboxing: Hasselblad Camera System | T-Mobile" which you will find right here. Leave a comment detailing the feature of the phone that you saw in the video that you consider to be your favorite.

Now, you need to fill out the Sweepstakes Contest Form. The sweepstakes is open to those legally residing in one of the 50 United States, the District of Columbia, or Puerto Rico who are at least 18 years old. Two lucky people will each win a OnePlus 10 Pro 5G and the total value of the prizes being given away comes to a total of $1,799.98.



T-Mobile will select the winners on or around Wednesday, May 11, 2022, and the winners will be notified by email on or about May 16th. Note that the above video is not the one that you need to view to enter the sweepstakes. That video is directly below.

Loading Comments...

Latest News

Huawei Mate Xs 2: Does Huawei's Galaxy Fold killer prove Samsung is doing foldables wrong?
Huawei Mate Xs 2: Does Huawei's Galaxy Fold killer prove Samsung is doing foldables wrong?
Best Mother's Day deals on tech 2022
Best Mother's Day deals on tech 2022
Rumor: Google Pixel 6a production begins
Rumor: Google Pixel 6a production begins
Completely redesigned Motorola Razr 2022 breaks cover for the first time
Completely redesigned Motorola Razr 2022 breaks cover for the first time
Apple needs to exterminate bug causing AirTags stalking false alarms
Apple needs to exterminate bug causing AirTags stalking false alarms
Next month's Pixel Feature Drop will return an iconic icon to the Pixel status bar
Next month's Pixel Feature Drop will return an iconic icon to the Pixel status bar

Popular stories

Next month's Pixel Feature Drop will return an iconic icon to the Pixel status bar
Next month's Pixel Feature Drop will return an iconic icon to the Pixel status bar
Completely redesigned Motorola Razr 2022 breaks cover for the first time
Completely redesigned Motorola Razr 2022 breaks cover for the first time
Sony's next big noise-cancelling headphones and earbuds are coming soon at these prices
Sony's next big noise-cancelling headphones and earbuds are coming soon at these prices
Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Flip 4 set to get a performance boost: rumor
Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Flip 4 set to get a performance boost: rumor
New dummy unit shows how big the cutouts on iPhone 14 Pro Max could be
New dummy unit shows how big the cutouts on iPhone 14 Pro Max could be
T-Mobile brings 'Internet Freedom' to consumers and businesses in big new 'Un-carrier' move
T-Mobile brings 'Internet Freedom' to consumers and businesses in big new 'Un-carrier' move
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless