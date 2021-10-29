Apple explains why it doesn't equip the MacBook Pro with these iPhone features

Apple explains why it doesn't equip the MacBook Pro with these iPhone features0
Sure, the new 14-inch and 16-inch Apple MacBook Pro models borrowed the notch from the iPhone. But a trio of iPhone features that it could have added to the laptops are not available. Those three features include a touchscreen, Face ID, and water resistance. In case you were wondering, by shrinking the size of the bezels on the display, Apple was forced to place the laptop's 1080p webcam inside the notch.
John Ternus, Apple’s senior vice president of hardware engineering, told The Wall Street Journal's Joanna Stern that "We make the world’s best touch computer on an iPad. It’s totally optimized for that, and the Mac is totally optimized for indirect input. We haven’t really felt a reason to change that." The Macs will allow users to navigate their screens through the use of a touchpad.
But it should be pointed out that while the iPhone does offer water resistance and carries an IP68 rating, the iPad is not water resistant and does not carry an IP rating.