Apple explains why it doesn't equip the MacBook Pro with these iPhone features

Sure, the new 14-inch and 16-inch Apple MacBook Pro models borrowed the notch from the iPhone. But a trio of iPhone features that it could have added to the laptops are not available. Those three features include a touchscreen, Face ID, and water resistance. In case you were wondering, by shrinking the size of the bezels on the display, Apple was forced to place the laptop's 1080p webcam inside the notch.







Let's start with the touchscreen. Found on the iPhone and the iPad, why hasn't Apple added this feature to its laptops as many Windows manufacturers have done? Part of the reason has to do with Apple's desire to differentiate the MacBook Pro from the iPad Pro





John Ternus, Apple’s senior vice president of hardware engineering, told The Wall Street Journal's Joanna Stern that "We make the world’s best touch computer on an iPad. It’s totally optimized for that, and the Mac is totally optimized for indirect input. We haven’t really felt a reason to change that." The Macs will allow users to navigate their screens through the use of a touchpad.





So why hasn't Face ID been used on the MacBook? Tom Boger, Apple’s Vice President of Mac and iPad Product Marketing fielded that query. He said that since your hands are already on the keyboard when using a MacBook Pro, unlocking the device is easier using Touch ID. As for making the laptops water resistant, Boger replied, "That hasn’t been on many people's lists."





But it should be pointed out that while the iPhone does offer water resistance and carries an IP68 rating, the iPad is not water resistant and does not carry an IP rating.

