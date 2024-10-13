White Paper explains why 7GHz spectrum range is favorable for 6G in the U.S.









T-Mobile . The carrier T-Mobile 's nationwide 5G were the OnePlus 7T Pro 5G McLaren and the Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ 5G. The first U.S. wireless provider offering 5G service to smartphones was. The carrier launched its nationwide 5G service using its low-band 600MHz spectrum in December, 2019. The first handsets capable of working with's nationwide 5G were the OnePlus 7T Pro 5G McLaren and the Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ 5G.









T-Mobile 's decision to focus on the 2.5GHz mid-band spectrum that it acquired from Sprint precisely for this purpose. Not as fast as short-distance mmWave signals, but much faster than slow low-band signals, mid-band airwaves travel far enough and are fast enough to make mid-band the Goldilocks of wireless. The other day, my carrier's 5G mid-band service allowed my As the years have gone on, 5G speeds have become faster in the U.S. thanks to's decision to focus on the 2.5GHz mid-band spectrum that it acquired from Sprint precisely for this purpose. Not as fast as short-distance mmWave signals, but much faster than slow low-band signals, mid-band airwaves travel far enough and are fast enough to make mid-band the Goldilocks of wireless. The other day, my carrier's 5G mid-band service allowed my iPhone 15 Pro Max to experience a download data speed of 1.3Gbps.











And that takes us to 6G which is expected to debut in 2030. A group called 5G Americas delivered a White Paper that included insights on what we might expect from 6G service in the U.S. based on the use of spectrum in the 7GHz band. Networking firms like Nokia and Ericsson as well as the Biden Administration have called 7GHz the possible "home" for 6G service in the states. The report says that using spectrum in the 7.125 – 8.400 GHz range will provide 10 to 20 times the capacity, deliver faster data rates, and allow for existing base stations to be reused.









The White Paper also expects speedier average cell site connection speeds hitting 16Gbps with 6G compared to .8Gbps for 5G. This measures how fast data can be transferred between a mobile device and a cell tower. However, there is an issue with 6G coverage in the 7GHz band where it falls short of 5G and 4G. Of course, when 6G finally does arrive, it will be used on more bands than just 7GHz.



Recommended Stories