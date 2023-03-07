Poll: Which Galaxy S23 did you choose? Final hours of special Samsung deal

Pre-order the new Galaxy S23 Ultra!

Now that the Galaxy S23 series is available, there are three phones to pick from — Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+, and Galaxy S23 Ultra.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra SAVE UP TO $750 + $100 credit

Galaxy S23 Ultra - 200 MP camera, 6.8-inch screen, overclocked Snapdragon 8 Gen 2. Get up to $750 off with enhanced trade-in, $100 Samsung Store credit.
$750 off (63%) Trade-in Gift
$449 99
$1199 99
Buy at Samsung

Samsung Galaxy S23+ SAVE UP TO $700

Galaxy S23+ - 50 MP camera, 6.6-inch screen, overclocked Snapdragon 8 Gen 2. Get up to $700 off with enhanced trade-in.
$700 off (70%) Trade-in Gift
$299 99
$999 99
Buy at Samsung

Samsung Galaxy S23 SAVE UP TO $700

Galaxy S23 - 50 MP camera, 6.1-inch screen, overclocked Snapdragon 8 Gen 2. Get up to $700 off with enhanced trade-in.
$700 off (88%) Trade-in Gift
$99 99
$799 99
Buy at Samsung

We are pretty sure you've made up your mind on which one you are getting. Is it:

Which Galaxy S23 would you buy?

Vote View Result

The Galaxy S23 Ultra, with its enormous 6.8-inch screen with curved edges, S Pen, and quad camera setup? The Galaxy S23 Ultra is the only one that got the 200 MP camera upgrade and, being an Ultra model, it's the only one that has the 100x Space Zoom feature for extreme magnification.

If those features are not necessary for you, there's an option where you can save some money and still get a huge Samsung phone.

That would be the Galaxy S23+ — a 6.6-inch display with no curves. Some even prefer the flat screen and grippier frames. No S Pen here and the camera module is not as advanced, though — still very good.

Those things aside, the Galaxy S23+ makes no compromises, as it is powered by the same Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Made for Galaxy that's in the Ultra.

And then, there's the Galaxy S23 — a perfect choice for those that want a more compact phone (by 2023 standards, that is), or simply the ones that would rather spend less on their premium handset.

The Galaxy S23 is still powered by the same processor as its bigger siblings, has an excellent 6.1 screen, and the same high-quality cameras as the Galaxy S23+.

Samsung Galaxy S23
Samsung Galaxy S23+
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra
Display
Size
6.1 inches
6.6 inches
6.8 inches
Technology
Super AMOLED
Dynamic AMOLED
Dynamic AMOLED
Refresh rate
120Hz
120Hz
120Hz
Screen-to-body
88.57 %
89.71 %
89.87 %
Peak brightness
 
 
1750 cd/m2 (nit)
Features
HDR support, Scratch-resistant glass, Ambient light sensor, Proximity sensor
HDR support, Scratch-resistant glass, Ambient light sensor, Proximity sensor
HDR support, Scratch-resistant glass, Ambient light sensor, Proximity sensor
Hardware
System chip
Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 (4 nm)
Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 (4 nm)
Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SM8550 (4 nm)
Processor
Octa-core, 1x 3.36GHz Kryo Prime + 4x 2.8GHz Kryo Gold + 3x 2.0GHz Kryo Silver
Octa-core, 1x 3.36GHz Kryo Prime + 4x 2.8GHz Kryo Gold + 3x 2.0GHz Kryo Silver
Octa-core, 1x 3.36GHz Kryo Prime + 4x 2.8GHz Kryo Gold + 3x 2.0GHz Kryo Silver
GPU
Adreno 740
Adreno 740
Adreno 740
RAM
8GB
8GB
8GB
Internal storage
128GB, not expandable
256GB, not expandable
256GB, not expandable
OS
Android (13)
Android (13)
Android (13)
Battery
Capacity
3900 mAh
4700 mAh
5000 mAh
Charging
Fast charging
Fast charging
Fast charging
Camera
Rear
Triple camera
Triple camera
Quad camera
Main camera
50 MP (OIS, PDAF)
50 MP (OIS, PDAF)
200 MP (OIS, PDAF)
Specifications
Aperture size: F1.8; Focal length: 23 mm; Sensor size: 1/1.56"
Aperture size: F1.8; Focal length: 23 mm; Sensor size: 1/1.56"
Aperture size: F1.7; Sensor size: 1/1.3"
Second camera
10 MP (Telephoto)
10 MP (Telephoto)
10 MP (Telephoto)
Specifications
Optical zoom: 3.0x; Aperture size: F2.4; Focal Length: 69 mm; Sensor size: 1/3.94"
Optical zoom: 3.0x; Aperture size: F2.4; Focal Length: 69 mm; Sensor size: 1/3.94"
Optical zoom: 3.0x; Aperture size: F2.4; Focal Length: 69 mm; Sensor size: 1/3.52"
Third camera
12 MP (Ultra-wide)
12 MP (Ultra-wide)
10 MP (Telephoto)
Specifications
Aperture size: F2.2; Focal Length: 13 mm; Sensor size: 1/2.55"
Aperture size: F2.2; Focal Length: 13 mm; Sensor size: 1/2.55"
Optical zoom: 10.0x; Aperture size: F4.9; Focal Length: 230 mm; Sensor size: 1/3.52"
Fourth camera
 
 
12 MP (Ultra-wide)
Specifications
 
 
Aperture size: F2.2; Focal Length: 13 mm; Sensor size: 1/2.55"
Video recording
7680x4320 (8K UHD) (30 fps), 3840x2160 (4K UHD) (60 fps), 1920x1080 (Full HD) (960 fps)
7680x4320 (8K UHD) (30 fps), 3840x2160 (4K UHD) (60 fps), 1920x1080 (Full HD) (960 fps)
7680x4320 (8K UHD) (30 fps), 3840x2160 (4K UHD) (60 fps), 1920x1080 (Full HD) (960 fps)
Features
OIS, HDR
OIS, HDR
OIS, HDR
Front
12 MP
12 MP
12 MP
Video capture
3840x2160 (4K UHD) (60 fps)
3840x2160 (4K UHD) (60 fps)
3840x2160 (4K UHD) (60 fps)
Design
Dimensions
5.76 x 2.79 x 0.30 inches (146.3 x 70.9 x 7.6mm)
6.21 x 3.00 x 0.30 inches (157.8x76.2x7.6mm)
6.43 x 3.07 x 0.35 inches (163.3 x 78 x 8.9 mm)
Weight
5.93 oz (168.0 g)
the average is 6 oz (171 g)
6.91 oz (196.0 g)
the average is 6 oz (171 g)
8.25 oz (234.0 g)
the average is 6 oz (171 g)
Materials
Back: Glass (Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2); Frame: Aluminum
Back: Glass (Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2); Frame: Aluminum
Back: Glass (Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2); Frame: Aluminum
Resistance
Yes; IP68
Yes; IP68
Yes; IP68
Biometrics
2D Face unlock, Ultrasonic in-screen fingerprint
2D Face unlock, Ultrasonic in-screen fingerprint
2D Face unlock, Ultrasonic in-screen fingerprint
Features
 
 
Stylus
Cellular
5G
5G Ready
5G Ready
5G Ready
Buyers information
Price
$ 800
$ 1000
$ 1200
See the full Samsung Galaxy S23 vs Samsung Galaxy S23+ vs Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra specs comparison or compare them to other phones using our Specs Comparison tool.


So, which one of them is the one for you?

