Poll: Which Galaxy S23 did you choose? Final hours of special Samsung deal

This story is sponsored by Samsung. PhoneArena's opinions in this article have not been affected in any way! Disclaimer





The Galaxy S23 Ultra, with its enormous 6.8-inch screen with curved edges, S Pen, and quad camera setup? The Galaxy S23 Ultra is the only one that got the 200 MP camera upgrade and, being an Ultra model, it's the only one that has the 100x Space Zoom feature for extreme magnification.





If those features are not necessary for you, there's an option where you can save some money and still get a huge Samsung phone.





That would be the Galaxy S23+ — a 6.6-inch display with no curves. Some even prefer the flat screen and grippier frames. No S Pen here and the camera module is not as advanced, though — still very good.





Those things aside, the Galaxy S23+ makes no compromises, as it is powered by the same Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Made for Galaxy that's in the Ultra.





And then, there's the Galaxy S23 — a perfect choice for those that want a more compact phone (by 2023 standards, that is), or simply the ones that would rather spend less on their premium handset.





The Galaxy S23 is still powered by the same processor as its bigger siblings, has an excellent 6.1 screen, and the same high-quality cameras as the Galaxy S23+.





Display Size



6.1 inches 6.1 inches



6.6 inches 6.6 inches



6.8 inches 6.8 inches Technology Super AMOLED Dynamic AMOLED Dynamic AMOLED Refresh rate 120Hz 120Hz 120Hz Screen-to-body 88.57 % 89.71 % 89.87 % Peak brightness 1750 cd/m2 (nit) Features HDR support, Scratch-resistant glass, Ambient light sensor, Proximity sensor HDR support, Scratch-resistant glass, Ambient light sensor, Proximity sensor HDR support, Scratch-resistant glass, Ambient light sensor, Proximity sensor Hardware System chip Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 (4 nm) Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 (4 nm) Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SM8550 (4 nm) Processor



Octa-core, 1x 3.36GHz Kryo Prime + 4x 2.8GHz Kryo Gold + 3x 2.0GHz Kryo Silver Octa-core, 1x 3.36GHz Kryo Prime + 4x 2.8GHz Kryo Gold + 3x 2.0GHz Kryo Silver



Octa-core, 1x 3.36GHz Kryo Prime + 4x 2.8GHz Kryo Gold + 3x 2.0GHz Kryo Silver Octa-core, 1x 3.36GHz Kryo Prime + 4x 2.8GHz Kryo Gold + 3x 2.0GHz Kryo Silver



Octa-core, 1x 3.36GHz Kryo Prime + 4x 2.8GHz Kryo Gold + 3x 2.0GHz Kryo Silver Octa-core, 1x 3.36GHz Kryo Prime + 4x 2.8GHz Kryo Gold + 3x 2.0GHz Kryo Silver GPU Adreno 740 Adreno 740 Adreno 740 RAM



8GB 8GB



8GB 8GB



8GB 8GB Internal storage 128GB, not expandable 256GB, not expandable 256GB, not expandable OS Android (13) Android (13) Android (13) Battery Capacity 3900 mAh 4700 mAh 5000 mAh Charging Fast charging Fast charging Fast charging Camera Rear Triple camera Triple camera Quad camera Main camera



50 MP (OIS, PDAF) 50 MP (OIS, PDAF)



50 MP (OIS, PDAF) 50 MP (OIS, PDAF)



200 MP (OIS, PDAF) 200 MP (OIS, PDAF) Specifications Aperture size: F1.8; Focal length: 23 mm; Sensor size: 1/1.56" Aperture size: F1.8; Focal length: 23 mm; Sensor size: 1/1.56" Aperture size: F1.7; Sensor size: 1/1.3" Second camera 10 MP (Telephoto) 10 MP (Telephoto) 10 MP (Telephoto) Specifications Optical zoom: 3.0x; Aperture size: F2.4; Focal Length: 69 mm; Sensor size: 1/3.94" Optical zoom: 3.0x; Aperture size: F2.4; Focal Length: 69 mm; Sensor size: 1/3.94" Optical zoom: 3.0x; Aperture size: F2.4; Focal Length: 69 mm; Sensor size: 1/3.52" Third camera 12 MP (Ultra-wide) 12 MP (Ultra-wide) 10 MP (Telephoto) Specifications Aperture size: F2.2; Focal Length: 13 mm; Sensor size: 1/2.55" Aperture size: F2.2; Focal Length: 13 mm; Sensor size: 1/2.55" Optical zoom: 10.0x; Aperture size: F4.9; Focal Length: 230 mm; Sensor size: 1/3.52" Fourth camera 12 MP (Ultra-wide) Specifications Aperture size: F2.2; Focal Length: 13 mm; Sensor size: 1/2.55" Video recording 7680x4320 (8K UHD) (30 fps), 3840x2160 (4K UHD) (60 fps), 1920x1080 (Full HD) (960 fps) 7680x4320 (8K UHD) (30 fps), 3840x2160 (4K UHD) (60 fps), 1920x1080 (Full HD) (960 fps) 7680x4320 (8K UHD) (30 fps), 3840x2160 (4K UHD) (60 fps), 1920x1080 (Full HD) (960 fps) Features OIS, HDR OIS, HDR OIS, HDR Front 12 MP 12 MP 12 MP Video capture 3840x2160 (4K UHD) (60 fps) 3840x2160 (4K UHD) (60 fps) 3840x2160 (4K UHD) (60 fps) Design Dimensions



5.76 x 2.79 x 0.30 inches (146.3 x 70.9 x 7.6mm) 5.76 x 2.79 x 0.30 inches (146.3 x 70.9 x 7.6mm)



6.21 x 3.00 x 0.30 inches (157.8x76.2x7.6mm) 6.21 x 3.00 x 0.30 inches (157.8x76.2x7.6mm)



6.43 x 3.07 x 0.35 inches (163.3 x 78 x 8.9 mm) 6.43 x 3.07 x 0.35 inches (163.3 x 78 x 8.9 mm) Weight



5.93 oz (168.0 g)

the average is 6 oz (171 g) 5.93 oz (168.0 g)



6.91 oz (196.0 g)

the average is 6 oz (171 g) 6.91 oz (196.0 g)



8.25 oz (234.0 g)

the average is 6 oz (171 g) 8.25 oz (234.0 g) Materials Back: Glass (Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2); Frame: Aluminum Back: Glass (Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2); Frame: Aluminum Back: Glass (Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2); Frame: Aluminum Resistance Yes; IP68 Yes; IP68 Yes; IP68 Biometrics 2D Face unlock, Ultrasonic in-screen fingerprint 2D Face unlock, Ultrasonic in-screen fingerprint 2D Face unlock, Ultrasonic in-screen fingerprint Features Stylus Cellular 5G 5G Ready 5G Ready 5G Ready Buyers information Price $ 800 $ 1000 $ 1200 See the full Samsung Galaxy S23 vs Samsung Galaxy S23+ vs Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra specs comparison or compare them to other phones using our Specs Comparison tool







So, which one of them is the one for you?



