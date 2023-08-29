Save on Beats by Dr. Dre Headphones!

Which Big Tech company pays its employees the most? We know who pays the least too

Apple Google
Have you ever just sat down, taken a look at your phone — which, of course, is one of the best phones on the planet — and wondered “How much do people get paid to make these?”.

No, seriously, consider what a huge feat of human collaboration, artistic insight and engineering your phone actually is. That’s the fruit of countless hours of labor, which you’ve — most likely — gotten for a very fair price.

Even if everyone works some sort of job, the people that make the things that almost everyone is carrying around in their pockets probably get paid well. Right? Well, that’s exactly the type of question that Blind decided to answer through its latest research.



Now, before we move on, please note that the companies aren’t positioned from low to high. If you look closely, you’ll see that Google is actually paying the most to its first tier of employees, so keep that in mind.

Now, I could dissect which job tier gets paid the most by which company, but there’s a simpler TL;DR we can do instead: Google is in the lead for most low and midrange positions, with Meta being closely behind.

But then, we get to a drastic change with upper management, where Meta and Amazon suddenly take the lead, offering higher sums than the rest. This should, in theory, mean that these companies value their high-end pros more, right?

Well, you’ll have to go through the entire findings in order to understand that it’s more complicated than that. Not only that, but keep in mind that the quantity of entry-level positions, for example, varies from company to company. As such, the competitive nature of the job market also plays some sort of role here.

This market research is layered and multi-faceted, so you’ll have to keep an open mind — and the engine inside running — while taking in the full results. But as to asking whether these people get paid fairly or not: that one is totally up to you and we hope to hear about it in the comments.

Speaking of surveys, did you know that PhoneArena is doing one too? If you've missed that, then check out the first part of those findings right here. And stay tuned for more, because really soon, the full results will become available on our website! 

