WhatsApp email verification feature in the works; reaches more beta testers on Android

WhatsApp email verification feature in the works, reaches more beta testers on Android
WhatsApp has been working on adding more privacy options to its platform recently, and since August, the chat app's developers have been working on adding an email-based user verification system. Android Police reports that the feature is now inching closer to a wider release and more beta testers on Android are getting it.

The info comes from WABetaInfo, and the publication notes that the email verification system is currently under development. For some beta testers on Android, it's available within Settings > Account. It is enabled for some of the beta testers on version 2.23.24.10. It will reportedly reach more beta testers in the coming days.


The menu for the email verification is pretty simple. It includes a field for your email and a clarification that email addresses are not visible to other users, and are only used to help users access their account. Understandably, you'll need to verify your email to be able to use the feature.

This option is meant to be an additional security option for your WhatsApp account, in case, for example, you lose your phone. Your phone number will remain the first way to verify your identity on WhatsApp though, but luckily, you'll also have the email option.

It is not clear when exactly this feature will be available globally with a stable WhatsApp release, but it's expected it will happen within the next few months, hopefully sooner rather than later.
