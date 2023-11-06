WhatsApp email verification feature in the works; reaches more beta testers on Android

WhatsApp email verification on Android gets an extended beta rollout

The info comes from WABetaInfo , and the publication notes that the email verification system is currently under development. For some beta testers on Android, it's available within Settings > Account. It is enabled for some of the beta testers on version 2.23.24.10. It will reportedly reach more beta testers in the coming days.









The menu for the email verification is pretty simple. It includes a field for your email and a clarification that email addresses are not visible to other users, and are only used to help users access their account. Understandably, you'll need to verify your email to be able to use the feature.

