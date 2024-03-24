WhatsApp will reportedly let you use Meta AI straight from its search bar

Up Next:
Artificial Intelligence (AI) is everywhere these days, and we'd be pretty naive not to admit that it is transforming how we use our devices on a daily basis. Meta is one company that has been at the forefront of integrating AI into its platforms, and WhatsApp, Messenger, and Instagram users in the US already have a taste of what it can do. But soon, interacting with Meta AI might become even more seamless.
This feature is still under development and will likely appear in a future version of the app. In the meantime, WhatsApp is showing us that it is clearly all in on AI, as it is reportedly also working on implementing AI-powered image editing tools into its platform.
WhatsApp's new features are a glimpse into a future where AI is woven deeply into our everyday apps. It's likely just the beginning, and I'm excited to see what other innovations Meta and other tech giants have in store.
According to WABetaInfo, Meta is working on a new feature for WhatsApp that allows you to ask Meta AI questions directly from the app's search bar. This means that it will no longer be necessary to manually start separate AI chats.
Image Source: WABetaInfo
We can see a new prompt that reads "Ask Meta AI" beneath the search bar in the screenshot above from WABetaInfo. This prompt would reportedly eliminate extra steps, make interacting with the AI incredibly more convenient, and wouldn't require that unsightly Meta AI shortcut that got in the way of accessing your messages.
In fact, if you've ever used ChatGPT, Meta AI will feel familiar, as it is designed as an all-around assistant. However, one advantage that this chatbot will have is that instead of having to hunt it down, you'll simply type your question into the search bar. WhatsApp is even planning suggested prompts to get your creative AI juices flowing.
