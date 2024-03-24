Save on your new Galaxy S24 Series phone!

WhatsApp will reportedly let you use Meta AI straight from its search bar

1
WhatsApp will reportedly let you use Meta AI straight from its search bar
Artificial Intelligence (AI) is everywhere these days, and we'd be pretty naive not to admit that it is transforming how we use our devices on a daily basis. Meta is one company that has been at the forefront of integrating AI into its platforms, and WhatsApp, Messenger, and Instagram users in the US already have a taste of what it can do. But soon, interacting with Meta AI might become even more seamless.

According to WABetaInfo, Meta is working on a new feature for WhatsApp that allows you to ask Meta AI questions directly from the app's search bar. This means that it will no longer be necessary to manually start separate AI chats.

WhatsApp will reportedly let you use Meta AI straight from its search bar
Image Source: WABetaInfo

We can see a new prompt that reads "Ask Meta AI" beneath the search bar in the screenshot above from WABetaInfo. This prompt would reportedly eliminate extra steps, make interacting with the AI incredibly more convenient, and wouldn't require that unsightly Meta AI shortcut that got in the way of accessing your messages.

In fact, if you've ever used ChatGPT, Meta AI will feel familiar, as it is designed as an all-around assistant. However, one advantage that this chatbot will have is that instead of having to hunt it down, you'll simply type your question into the search bar. WhatsApp is even planning suggested prompts to get your creative AI juices flowing.

This feature is still under development and will likely appear in a future version of the app. In the meantime, WhatsApp is showing us that it is clearly all in on AI, as it is reportedly also working on implementing AI-powered image editing tools into its platform.

WhatsApp's new features are a glimpse into a future where AI is woven deeply into our everyday apps. It's likely just the beginning, and I'm excited to see what other innovations Meta and other tech giants have in store.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

IKEA just made all fast chargers look way overpriced
IKEA just made all fast chargers look way overpriced
T-Mobile's crafty way to charge extra fees and still remain Un-carrier
T-Mobile's crafty way to charge extra fees and still remain Un-carrier
T-Mobile vs Verizon vs AT&T: Latest network comparison goes beyond speed to crown a predictable king
T-Mobile vs Verizon vs AT&T: Latest network comparison goes beyond speed to crown a predictable king
Apple blunder resulted in all AirTag units in the world receiving a new update at the same time
Apple blunder resulted in all AirTag units in the world receiving a new update at the same time
Galaxy Z Fold 4 has a serious manufacturer's defect that Samsung refused to fix under the warranty
Galaxy Z Fold 4 has a serious manufacturer's defect that Samsung refused to fix under the warranty
Minnesota woman sues T-Mobile and AT&T, alleging they are behind her health issues
Minnesota woman sues T-Mobile and AT&T, alleging they are behind her health issues

Latest News

Android 15 may bring hybrid taskbar to Pixel Tablet and Pixel Fold
Android 15 may bring hybrid taskbar to Pixel Tablet and Pixel Fold
T-Mobile quietly introduced great new offer that more people should know about
T-Mobile quietly introduced great new offer that more people should know about
It's not too late to get the beastly 16/256GB OnePlus 11 at $150 off on Best Buy
It's not too late to get the beastly 16/256GB OnePlus 11 at $150 off on Best Buy
Walmart deal makes the budget-friendly Sony WF-C500 even easier on the pocket
Walmart deal makes the budget-friendly Sony WF-C500 even easier on the pocket
Bombastic Spring Sale deal lands the JBL Charge 5 at way more tempting prices
Bombastic Spring Sale deal lands the JBL Charge 5 at way more tempting prices
T-Mobile’s latest changes to Connect plans makes them a lot more appealing
T-Mobile’s latest changes to Connect plans makes them a lot more appealing
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless