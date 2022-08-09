 WhatsApp’s next update finally adds top-requested feature - PhoneArena
Save on Galaxy S22/+

WhatsApp’s next update finally adds top-requested feature

Apps
@cosminvasile
WhatsApp’s next update finally adds top-requested feature
WhatsApp plans to roll out new security and privacy features to users on all platforms, the social network announced today. This is a more comprehensive update that brings several improvements, including one of the most-requested privacy features, the ability to choose who can see when you’re online.

Besides that, the update introduces a new option that allows WhatsApp users to silently leave groups. Basically, instead of notifying the full group when a user leaves, only the admins will receive a notification. According to WhatsApp, this specific feature will roll out to all users sometime this month.

Another important security feature that’s supposed to go live at a later date is the ability to block screenshots for View Once messages. One of the most popular WhatsApp features, View Once brings users a new, safe way to share photos or media that they don’t want to be permanently recorded.

The update enables screenshot blocking for View Once messages, but WhatsApp is only testing this feature at the moment, so it’s not going to be available to everyone for a while.

Finally, the ability to choose who can see when you’re online will be rolled out to all users this month, WhatsApp confirmed. More details about how you’ll be able to make use of the upcoming feature are provided via the image above.
Loading Comments...

Latest News

Galaxy Z Fold 4: New Folds, old Faults - Samsung’s idea of the future leading to a dead end road?
Galaxy Z Fold 4: New Folds, old Faults - Samsung’s idea of the future leading to a dead end road?
Rich company problems: Apple has stopped buying a company every month because of the economy
Rich company problems: Apple has stopped buying a company every month because of the economy
Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip 4 gets full specs, prices, and more images ahead of Unpacked launch
Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip 4 gets full specs, prices, and more images ahead of Unpacked launch
New video breaks down iPhone 14 Pro Max vs iPhone 13 Pro Max design differences
New video breaks down iPhone 14 Pro Max vs iPhone 13 Pro Max design differences
Twitter had a serious security flaw; over 5 million accounts might have been exposed
Twitter had a serious security flaw; over 5 million accounts might have been exposed
The Motorola Edge 30 Ultra shows up on Geekbench, revealing some of its specs
The Motorola Edge 30 Ultra shows up on Geekbench, revealing some of its specs

Popular stories

T-Mobile has a new device up its sleeve to handle 'consistently high' 5G Home Internet demand
T-Mobile has a new device up its sleeve to handle 'consistently high' 5G Home Internet demand
iPhone 14 could land earlier than expected
iPhone 14 could land earlier than expected
T-Mobile vs Verizon vs AT&T: final H1 2022 5G test results are in... and they're pretty great
T-Mobile vs Verizon vs AT&T: final H1 2022 5G test results are in... and they're pretty great
Losing faith in Google: Bug sends my Pixel 6 Pro into “hardware coma”; Pixel 6A security issues
Losing faith in Google: Bug sends my Pixel 6 Pro into “hardware coma”; Pixel 6A security issues
Apple is doing something different with iPhone 14 production that it never did before
Apple is doing something different with iPhone 14 production that it never did before
Installing Android 13 beta 4.1 fixes the fingerprint scanners on the Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro
Installing Android 13 beta 4.1 fixes the fingerprint scanners on the Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless