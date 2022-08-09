WhatsApp’s next update finally adds top-requested feature
WhatsApp plans to roll out new security and privacy features to users on all platforms, the social network announced today. This is a more comprehensive update that brings several improvements, including one of the most-requested privacy features, the ability to choose who can see when you’re online.
Another important security feature that’s supposed to go live at a later date is the ability to block screenshots for View Once messages. One of the most popular WhatsApp features, View Once brings users a new, safe way to share photos or media that they don’t want to be permanently recorded.
Finally, the ability to choose who can see when you’re online will be rolled out to all users this month, WhatsApp confirmed. More details about how you’ll be able to make use of the upcoming feature are provided via the image above.
Besides that, the update introduces a new option that allows WhatsApp users to silently leave groups. Basically, instead of notifying the full group when a user leaves, only the admins will receive a notification. According to WhatsApp, this specific feature will roll out to all users sometime this month.
The update enables screenshot blocking for View Once messages, but WhatsApp is only testing this feature at the moment, so it’s not going to be available to everyone for a while.
