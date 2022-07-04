WhatsApp may soon let you hide your activity status
Sometimes, you might not want your friends on social media to know when you're online. You probably don't want to be disturbed, or you are a very privacy-oriented person and just don't want others to know when you are on your socials. This is why apps like Messenger and Instagram have an option to hide your activity status, and soon, WhatsApp will have a similar feature as well.
Most likely, you will be able to choose between hiding your activity status from everyone or concealing it only from those selected in the "Who can see my last seen" section.
Nevertheless, for quite some time now, many WhatsApp users have wanted an option to choose who can see their activity status. So, it's great that the people behind WhatsApp have listened and decided to finally introduce such an option to the platform.
As spotted by WABetaInfo, WhatsApp is working on a way to let you hide your online status. From the screenshot below, we can see that the new option will probably be situated in the Last Seen section in the Privacy settings menu of the app.
Although the screenshot was taken from the iOS version of the WhatsApp beta, the new "Who can see when I'm online" feature will most likely come to the Android and Desktop WhatsApp versions as well. However, keep in mind that this option is still under development, and some things might be changed when it is publicly released.
