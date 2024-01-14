WhatsApp starts rolling out polling feature to early adopters
WhatsApp’s poll sharing feature is one step closer to being released to the public. Still in beta, the ability to share polls in channels have been sighted less than a week ago in the beta version of WhatsApp for Android.
Over the weekend, WaBetaInfo reports that WhatsApp beta for iOS 24.1.10.76 update, which is now available on the TestFlight app, offers early adopters the option to share polls in channels.
The votes remain anonymous, so while members of the channel will be able to see the number of votes, they won’t know who voted for a certain option. A limited number of channel owners can now see the poll option in the chat attachment menu within their channel.
Obviously, you must be the owner of the channel in order to be able to share polls. The new feature has multiple options, which can be disable in case the creator of the poll believes it only needs one answer.
Although it’s expected for the feature to expand to more early adopters, it might take some time before WhatsApp decides to make it available to everyone. Still, it’s nice to know that Channels will be getting a very useful feature for those who want to grow their audience based on the feedback received.
