WhatsApp rolls out custom sticker maker on iOS

WhatsApp is bringing custom stickers to a whole new level with the latest update. The new changes will make it easier to customize your stickers before you post them in your conversations.

Up until now, you could only create stickers by adding pictures from a gallery into the app, but the latest update adds an extra layer of customization. According to The Verge, WhatsApp is now rolling out a new update on iOS, which lets users add text, another sticker, or even draw on top of a sticker.

The procedure remains the same, but you can now add various media content on top of the image you chose from your gallery. In addition to being able to customize your stickers with text and drawings, you can also edit them by long-pressing on the image.

The new feature is only available on devices that run at least iOS 17. If you’re an Android user, this is not yet available for you, but it’s unlikely that it will take WhatsApp too long to bring it to another platform.
